Update: Hudson Line service has resumed as of 12:30 p.m. with delays of up to 20 minutes. The first trains to operate through were the 11:45 a.m. train from Poughkeepsie to Grand Central and the 10:43 a.m. train from Grand Central to Poughkeepsie.

Because of overnight flooding between Cold Spring and Garrison, Metro-North service has been replaced by non-stop buses between Beacon and Cortlandt, according to the MTA.

Metro-North said buses will not be able to access Garrison or Cold Spring, and that there is no northbound service from Garrison. As of 10 a.m., there is no service in either direction to or from Cold Spring. The state Department of Transportation also reported that, as of 8:20 a.m., both lanes of Route 9D and Route 6 were closed in Cortlandt just south of Philipstown because of flooding. For more resources, see our Storm Update & Resources page.