Holmes: Lawler Proposes Anderson Post Office

Rep. Mike Lawler, whose district includes Philipstown, has introduced legislation that would designate the post office in Holmes, a hamlet of the Town of Pawling, as the Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson Post Office Building.

The Dutchess County sheriff died suddenly in September 2021 at age 73, during his sixth term. He began his career with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 1970 and was elected sheriff in 1999. In 1983 he was elected mayor of the Village of Pawling, a position he held for eight years.

Anderson lived in the Village of Pawling, but Lawler’s office said the U.S. Postal Service prefers that only buildings it owns be renamed, and the Pawling facility is leased.

Poughkeepsie: Philharmonic Wants Out

After 25 years, the musicians who perform as the Hudson Valley Philharmonic want to split from the nonprofit that runs the 944-seat Bardavon and the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston.

In a statement, the orchestra members cited a lack of concert dates, the cancellation of Young People’s Concerts and auditions and not filling the role of its late music director Randall Craig Fleischer, according to The Daily Freeman.

Bardavon officials say they cannot afford to expand the orchestra’s programming because it runs six-figure deficits each season. Bardavon Executive Director Chris Silva said the nonprofit’s offer in early 2023 of a three-year contract with salary increases but a reduced number of concerts was rejected, which led to the cancellation of the 2023-24 season.

In their statement, the musicians said “the ballot vote to reject the management’s offer for three concerts for the next three years was nearly unanimous.” The orchestra has 51 members and 10 open positions.

New York City: State Will Test Floating Pool

As part of a New York State initiative to increase access to swimming, a floating pool will be tested this summer in the East River. If the $16 million self-filtering pool is a success, it will open to the public the following summer and the state will consider deploying +POOLS across the state, including by the Beacon-Newburgh Bridge.

The state swimming initiative also includes $90 million in grants for municipalities to deploy other temporary pools; free sunscreen at state park pools; and funding to address a lifeguard shortage and expand free swim lessons at parks.

In addition, it includes the reopening of Lake Sebago Beach in Harriman State Park in 2027, following two years of repairs and reconstruction after damage in 2011 by Hurricane Irene, and transforming Quarry Lake at the Sojourner Truth State Park in Kingston into Quarry Lake Beach for a 2026 opening.

Poughkeepsie: Legislators Elect Chair

The Dutchess County Legislature voted 16-9 at its Jan. 3 meeting to name Will Truitt as chair.

Truitt, 28, who represents Hyde Park, succeeds Gregg Pulver, who lost his bid for election to a sixth term representing Pine Plains. The outgoing county executive, William F.X. O’Neil, appointed Pulver as the county comptroller to succeed Robin Lois, who had been hired by the state comptroller’s office.

Truitt, a Republican and Marist College graduate who was elected at age 20, spent the last two years as the majority leader. He received all 15 Republican votes plus one from a Democrat from Poughkeepsie. The other eight Democrats voted for Minority Leader Yvette Valdés Smith, whose district includes part of Beacon.

Kingston: Two Students Killed in Crash

Two Kingston High School juniors died on Monday (Jan. 8) in a crash on Route 28 in the Town of Shandaken.

Jack Noble, 17, and Dillon Gokey, 16, were killed about 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rear-ended a Honda waiting to turn and crossed the center line, hitting their Hyundai Santa Fe head-on.

The boys were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the New York State Police. A passenger, Joseph Sepesi, 17, also a junior, was flown to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries but was expected to survive.

The driver of the truck, Ramon LunaLuna, 54, of the Bronx, was taken to Kingston Hospital for evaluation, according to the state police.