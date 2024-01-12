Baby and Dog

This feature is designed as a counterweight to all the bad news in the world that weighs people down. We could share a photo of a baby, or a photo of a dog, but we are giving you both. How many newspapers can say that? Willa Hine and David Dumas of Garrison shared this photo of their daughter, Esme Grace, with Brady. If you have a photo of a baby and a dog, submit it for consideration to [email protected]. (Photo by Erin Wik Photography)

