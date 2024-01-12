Sister Jeanne Gonyon (1932-2023)

Sister Jeanne Marie Gonyon, 91, of the Carmelite monastery in Beacon, died Dec. 30 at Ozanam Hall of Queens Nursing Home in Bayside, where she had been a resident since 2019.

She was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Burlington, Vermont, the daughter of Edward and Dora (Kirby) Gonyon.

After graduating from Edmunds High School in 1950, Sister Jeanne worked for several years before entering the Carmelite Monastery in Willison, Vermont, in 1953. On Aug. 22, 1954, she made her profession of vows. In 1968 the community relocated to Barre, Vermont.

Sister Jeanne was a gifted seamstress; her exquisitely designed vestments can be found in parishes throughout Vermont. Her love of Scripture allowed her the opportunity to attend the summer Scripture program at the Trinity College Biblical Institute for several years. In 1990 she received an award from the Biblical Institute in gratitude for her administrative service and support.

Sister Jeanne and the nuns of Barre Carmel collaborated with the monks of Weston Priory for many years by assisting with their sizable mailings. Sister had a deep appreciation of the liturgical life of the church and contributed in the planning of the sisters’ daily prayer and liturgies.

As prioress, Sister Jeanne represented her community on the Vermont Sisters Senate. She was prioress of the Barre Carmelites in 2000 when they united with the sisters of Beacon and Saranac Lake to form the Carmel of the Incarnation in Beacon.

In 2012, following an accident in which she broke her neck, Sister Jeanne was welcomed by the School Sisters of Notre Dame into their infirmary, Lourdes Health Care Center in Wilton, Connecticut. When the infirmary closed in 2019, Sister Jeanne, along with all the sisters at Lourdes, transferred to Ozanam Hall.

Jeanne Marie is survived by her sister, Mona Vincent.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in the Monastery Chapel on Jan. 12, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon.

Kim Jackson (1960-2023)

Kim Lisa Jackson, 63, died Dec 30.

She was born July 3, 1960, in Beacon, the daughter of Douglas and Pocahontas Jackson. Kim attended the Beacon City School District. She was a cheerleader in high school and graduated in 1978.

Kim attended Dutchess Community College and worked for the New York State Bridge Authority. She later moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but returned to Beacon to care for her parents.

She was also a lifelong member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. She had a bright smile and contagious laugh, her family said.

Kim is survived by her son, Maxwell Mosley, her granddaughter, Madyson Dior Mosley, and her siblings, Carmen Smith, Tanya Horton, Barbara Anne Quinn, Christopher Horton and Douglas Jackson Jr. Her siblings Gloria Reed and Jack Pulliam died before her. She is also survived by her partner of 15 years, Curtis Thompson.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 20) at St. Andrew’s, 15 South Ave. in Beacon.

John Norton (1949-2024)

John Patrick Norton, 74, a lifelong Dutchess County resident, died Jan. 4 at his home in Beacon.

He was born April 3, 1949, in Poughkeepsie, the son of Jeremiah and Ellen (Mulholland) Norton. He married Nancy Denton, on Sept. 18, 1976, at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Poughkeepsie.

John graduated from Marist College with a degree in business and worked for the Hachette Filipacchi Publishing Co. in New York until his retirement.

John enjoyed off-Broadway theater, and for many years he managed the lighting and stage design for shows at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx. John also adored spending time as possible with his children and grandsons.

He is survived by his children, Kelly Brandt (Edward) of Woodstock, Adam Norton (Kristin) of Orlando, Florida, and Ellen Norton of Olympia, Washington; his grandsons, Connor Hughes and William Norton; and his brother, Joseph Norton.

A funeral service was held at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon on Jan. 12, followed by interment to St. Peter’s Cemetery in Poughkeepsie. Memorial donations may be made to the Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation (milesofhope.org).

Irene Pulcastro (1919-2024)

Irene M. Pulcastro, 104, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Jan. 8 at her home.

She was born in Beacon on June 8, 1919, the daughter of James and Augusta (Bloomer) Caruso. Irene was employed as a factory worker at the Bobrich Blanket Co. in Beacon, until her retirement. She belonged to the Beacon Seniors.

Irene is survived by her children, Sally Pulcastro, Michael Pulcastro and Richard Pulcastro; her grandchildren, Michael, Melissa, Paige and Kelly; her great-grandchildren Taylor, Alexis and Emma; and her sister, Jacqueline Soltish.

Her husband, Salvatore Pulcastro, died in 1966. Her children, Carol Iverson, Mary Jerzak and Thomas Pulcastro, and seven of her siblings — Ruth Constantino, Helen Basso, Alma Pappas, Marion Lange, Augusta Caruso, Jim Caruso and George Caruso — died before her.

Her family will receive friends on Tuesday (Jan. 16) from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Information provided by local funeral homes