Newly elected or re-elected officials were sworn in this past week in Poughkeepsie, Philipstown and Beacon, including:

(1) Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi, who succeeds William Grady, who held the position for 40 years (Photo provided) …

(2) Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino, formerly a state senator whose district included the Highlands (Photo provided) …

(3) Town Supervisor John Van Tassel, sworn in by Town Justice Camille Linson for a second, 2-year term, being congratulated by his son, Ryan (Photo by Annette Flaherty); and …

(4) Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou, sworn in at the Memorial Building by Rep. Pat Ryan for a second, 4-year term. Ryan, while making remarks before the ceremony, was interrupted by protestors demanding that he support a ceasefire in Gaza. Below right, City Administrator Chris White (center) and local veterans (right) grip a protest banner so that it cannot be unfurled. (Photos by Una Hoppe)