Accepting applications for advisory board
Putnam County is accepting applications for seats on its Veterans Memorial Park Advisory Board.
The board provides guidance on the use and operation of the park, which is located in Kent. For details, see ecode360.com/6607046.
Applicants should submit a brief cover letter and resume to [email protected]. The deadline is Jan. 30.
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.