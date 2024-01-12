Little Stony Point, Bannerman receive funds

New York State on Jan. 5 announced a round of grants for parks and trails. 

The Little Stony Point Citizens Association will receive $30,593 to create safer access to the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve. Its projects include revamping the gateway trail at Fair Street, installing interpretative signage, providing access that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and resurfacing the parking lot and bridge ramp entrances.

The Bannerman Castle Trust received $107,100 to repair trails from the waterfront dock to a new section of the North Trail. It also plans to replace two floating docks, repair steps, install an outdoor classroom/multi-purpose deck, replace the concrete sidewalk and install railings on the middle section of the North Trail.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.