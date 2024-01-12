Little Stony Point, Bannerman receive funds

New York State on Jan. 5 announced a round of grants for parks and trails.

The Little Stony Point Citizens Association will receive $30,593 to create safer access to the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve. Its projects include revamping the gateway trail at Fair Street, installing interpretative signage, providing access that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and resurfacing the parking lot and bridge ramp entrances.

The Bannerman Castle Trust received $107,100 to repair trails from the waterfront dock to a new section of the North Trail. It also plans to replace two floating docks, repair steps, install an outdoor classroom/multi-purpose deck, replace the concrete sidewalk and install railings on the middle section of the North Trail.