MLK JR. DAY
MON 15
Celebration and Parade
BEACON
9 a.m. Springfield Baptist Church
8 Mattie Cooper Square
After an opening ceremony, the parade to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a program organized by the Southern Dutchess Coalition. Banners and signs are encouraged.
MON 15
Health, Injustice, Life, Death and Dr. King
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Virginia Brown, a bioethicist and research scholar at the Hastings Center, a think tank based in Garrison, will speak at this annual event.
TUES 16
MLK Storytime
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 7 are invited to learn about Dr. King’s work and legacy.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 13
Focus on Photographers
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St.
howlandculturalcenter.org
Works by Sandra Belitza-Vazquez, Jane Soodalter, Pierce Johnston, David Burnett, William Snyder, Tony Cenicola and William Loeb will be on view. At 2:30 p.m., Snyder, who has won four Pulitzer Prizes, will speak on “Moments in Photography,” and at 3:30 p.m., David Burnett, a co-founder of Contact Press Images, will present “The Butterflies Never Go Away.” The exhibit continues through Feb. 25.
SAT 13
Mary McFerran | Olivia Wargo
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
McFerran’s show, Cords and Knots, will be on view in Gallery 1, while Wargo’s drawings and paintings in Spur are planned for the Beacon Room and smaller works by BAU members are in Gallery 2. Through Feb. 4.
SAT 13
Visual Memoirs: Portraits, Self-Portraits and Selfies
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St.
supersecretprojects.com
The group show of portraits, self-portraits and selfies was curated by Diana Vidal and Darya Golubina.
SAT 13
Color
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Big Mouth | 387 Main St.
supersecretprojects.com
This Super Secret Projects exhibit will highlight the most colorful and vibrant works of its members.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 13
Nabucco
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
Watch a live stream of the Metropolitan Opera’s performance starring Liudmyla Monastyrska (soprano), Maria Barakova (mezzo-soprano), SeokJong Baek (tenor) and Dmitry Belosselskiy (bass), set in ancient Babylon. Cost: $30 ($23 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 13
Hudson Valley Comedy Festival
PEEKSKILL
8 & 10 p.m. Factoria
5 John Walsh Boulevard
gleasons.ticketleap.com
The festival includes the Secret Comedy Show and the Comedy Dating Show at 10 p.m., as well as the Time to Kill Sunday Night (6 p.m.) and the Comedy Fest Finals (8 p.m.) at Gleason’s (23 S. Division St.) on SUN 14. Cost: $20 to $35 per show ($50 pass)
WED 17
Storytelling Open Mic
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
Sign up to read a six-minute personal story at this event sponsored by The Artichoke series and hosted by Eli Walker. Cost: $5
FRI 19
Boogie Nights
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Beacon Music Factory
333 Fishkill Ave.
storyscreenpresents.com
Story Screen will show the Oscar-winning 1997 film starring Heather Graham and Mark Wahlberg about a young man’s developing career in the adult movie industry. Cost: $10
SAT 20
Nate Bargatze
POUGHKEEPSIE
4 & 8 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The comedian recently hosted Saturday Night Live and has appeared 10 times on The Tonight Show. Cost: $74+
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 13
Learn Latin
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 4 to 7 can join this language program led by Nina Hackley that will meet twice a month. Registration required.
SAT 13
SEL Storytime
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children in kindergarten through second grade are invited to participate in the new social and emotional learning series. This session will focus on managing the grumpies. Registration required.
THURS 18
Switch Bowling Tournament
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children and teens ages 11 and older are invited to demonstrate their bowling skills. Registration required.
FRI 19
Minions: The Rise of Gru
COLD SPRING
3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children can bring snacks and watch the 2022 animated film about young Gru. Registration required.
SAT 20
Frozen
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Watch the popular film about sisters Elsa and Anna as they go on an epic journey to save their kingdom and sing along with the soundtrack. Registration required.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 13
The Gee’s Bend Quilting Tradition
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. First Congregational Church
269 Mill St. | mhahp.vassarspaces.net
Lisa Gail Collins, a professor at Vassar, and Narcita Medina of the Mid-Hudson Anti-Slavery History Project will talk about the narratives created in quilts from a small Alabama town. Free
THURS 18
Competitive Rowing in the Hudson Valley
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
Bill Davies will discuss the history of competitive rowing on the river, which dates to the 18th century, and Poughkeepsie’s one-time role as the site of the largest one-day racing event in the country. Free
SUN 21
Singing the Body
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Francesca Genco will lead exercises paired with songs that engage the body and mind. Registration required.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 20
Allie Tepper and Maren Hassinger
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | diaart.org
Tepper, joined by artist and curator Jordan Carter, will discuss Hassinger’s work that is on view at the museum. Free with admission. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, $5 children ages 5 to 11, Beacon residents free)
SAT 20
Wanted Dead AND Alive
BEACON
4 – 8 p.m. Changolife Arts
211 Fishkill Ave. | changolifearts.com
The Cuban artist Sheyla’s first solo show will include mixed technique works. Sheyla, 20, is a graduate of the Academia Nacional de Bellas Artes San Alejandro in Havana.
SAT 20
Member Show
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
During this annual show, see work in all mediums by artists who are members of the art center. Through Feb. 4.
MUSIC
SAT 13
Chris O’Leary Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The former singer for the Barnburners will play music from his latest release, The Hard Line. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 13
Westchester Jazz Alliance Quartet
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Charles Krachy (saxophone), Dave Frank (piano), Stan Fortuan (bass) and T-kash Inuoe (drums) will perform.
Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 14
Beacon Jazz Lab
BEACON
2 p.m. St. Andrew’s | 15 South Ave.
The local jazz group will perform. Donations welcome to benefit the church. Free
SUN 14
Last Minute Soulmates
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The local band plays covers and originals. Cost: $15 food/drink purchase
SUN 14
Watson
BEACON
8 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
The local band, with Jameson Stark, Sam Callen and Skylar Clair, will perform.
FRI 19
SoulShine
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will play music by the Allman Brothers. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 20
Tony McManus and Bruce Molsky
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The musical reunion will feature McManus, a Celtic guitarist, and Molsky, known for his interpretations of Southern Appalachian music on fiddle, banjo and guitar. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
CIVIC
TUES 16
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 16
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School Library
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 16
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | 845-265-2500
nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 17
Superintendent Search
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
gufs.org
See the website for details on how to participate in this community forum organized by the school district.
WED 17
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | 845-265-3611
coldspringny.gov
