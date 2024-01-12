Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

MLK JR. DAY

MON 15

Celebration and Parade

BEACON

9 a.m. Springfield Baptist Church

8 Mattie Cooper Square

After an opening ceremony, the parade to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a program organized by the Southern Dutchess Coalition. Banners and signs are encouraged.





MON 15

Health, Injustice, Life, Death and Dr. King

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Virginia Brown, a bioethicist and research scholar at the Hastings Center, a think tank based in Garrison, will speak at this annual event.





TUES 16

MLK Storytime

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 7 are invited to learn about Dr. King’s work and legacy.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 13

Focus on Photographers

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St.

howlandculturalcenter.org

Works by Sandra Belitza-Vazquez, Jane Soodalter, Pierce Johnston, David Burnett, William Snyder, Tony Cenicola and William Loeb will be on view. At 2:30 p.m., Snyder, who has won four Pulitzer Prizes, will speak on “Moments in Photography,” and at 3:30 p.m., David Burnett, a co-founder of Contact Press Images, will present “The Butterflies Never Go Away.” The exhibit continues through Feb. 25.

SAT 13

Mary McFerran | Olivia Wargo

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

McFerran’s show, Cords and Knots, will be on view in Gallery 1, while Wargo’s drawings and paintings in Spur are planned for the Beacon Room and smaller works by BAU members are in Gallery 2. Through Feb. 4.

SAT 13

Visual Memoirs: Portraits, Self-Portraits and Selfies

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St.

supersecretprojects.com

The group show of portraits, self-portraits and selfies was curated by Diana Vidal and Darya Golubina.

SAT 13

Color

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Big Mouth | 387 Main St.

supersecretprojects.com

This Super Secret Projects exhibit will highlight the most colorful and vibrant works of its members.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 13

Nabucco

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

Watch a live stream of the Metropolitan Opera’s performance starring Liudmyla Monastyrska (soprano), Maria Barakova (mezzo-soprano), SeokJong Baek (tenor) and Dmitry Belosselskiy (bass), set in ancient Babylon. Cost: $30 ($23 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 13

Hudson Valley Comedy Festival

PEEKSKILL

8 & 10 p.m. Factoria

5 John Walsh Boulevard

gleasons.ticketleap.com

The festival includes the Secret Comedy Show and the Comedy Dating Show at 10 p.m., as well as the Time to Kill Sunday Night (6 p.m.) and the Comedy Fest Finals (8 p.m.) at Gleason’s (23 S. Division St.) on SUN 14. Cost: $20 to $35 per show ($50 pass)

WED 17

Storytelling Open Mic

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

Sign up to read a six-minute personal story at this event sponsored by The Artichoke series and hosted by Eli Walker. Cost: $5

FRI 19

Boogie Nights

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Beacon Music Factory

333 Fishkill Ave.

storyscreenpresents.com

Story Screen will show the Oscar-winning 1997 film starring Heather Graham and Mark Wahlberg about a young man’s developing career in the adult movie industry. Cost: $10





SAT 20

Nate Bargatze

POUGHKEEPSIE

4 & 8 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The comedian recently hosted Saturday Night Live and has appeared 10 times on The Tonight Show. Cost: $74+





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 13

Learn Latin

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 4 to 7 can join this language program led by Nina Hackley that will meet twice a month. Registration required.

SAT 13

SEL Storytime

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children in kindergarten through second grade are invited to participate in the new social and emotional learning series. This session will focus on managing the grumpies. Registration required.

THURS 18

Switch Bowling Tournament

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children and teens ages 11 and older are invited to demonstrate their bowling skills. Registration required.

FRI 19

Minions: The Rise of Gru

COLD SPRING

3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children can bring snacks and watch the 2022 animated film about young Gru. Registration required.

SAT 20

Frozen

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Watch the popular film about sisters Elsa and Anna as they go on an epic journey to save their kingdom and sing along with the soundtrack. Registration required.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 13

The Gee’s Bend Quilting Tradition

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. First Congregational Church

269 Mill St. | mhahp.vassarspaces.net

Lisa Gail Collins, a professor at Vassar, and Narcita Medina of the Mid-Hudson Anti-Slavery History Project will talk about the narratives created in quilts from a small Alabama town. Free

THURS 18

Competitive Rowing in the Hudson Valley

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

Bill Davies will discuss the history of competitive rowing on the river, which dates to the 18th century, and Poughkeepsie’s one-time role as the site of the largest one-day racing event in the country. Free





SUN 21

Singing the Body

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Francesca Genco will lead exercises paired with songs that engage the body and mind. Registration required.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 20

Allie Tepper and Maren Hassinger

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | diaart.org

Tepper, joined by artist and curator Jordan Carter, will discuss Hassinger’s work that is on view at the museum. Free with admission. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, $5 children ages 5 to 11, Beacon residents free)

SAT 20

Wanted Dead AND Alive

BEACON

4 – 8 p.m. Changolife Arts

211 Fishkill Ave. | changolifearts.com

The Cuban artist Sheyla’s first solo show will include mixed technique works. Sheyla, 20, is a graduate of the Academia Nacional de Bellas Artes San Alejandro in Havana.





SAT 20

Member Show

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

During this annual show, see work in all mediums by artists who are members of the art center. Through Feb. 4.

MUSIC

SAT 13

Chris O’Leary Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The former singer for the Barnburners will play music from his latest release, The Hard Line. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 13

Westchester Jazz Alliance Quartet

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Charles Krachy (saxophone), Dave Frank (piano), Stan Fortuan (bass) and T-kash Inuoe (drums) will perform.

Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 14

Beacon Jazz Lab

BEACON

2 p.m. St. Andrew’s | 15 South Ave.

The local jazz group will perform. Donations welcome to benefit the church. Free

SUN 14

Last Minute Soulmates

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The local band plays covers and originals. Cost: $15 food/drink purchase

SUN 14

Watson

BEACON

8 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

The local band, with Jameson Stark, Sam Callen and Skylar Clair, will perform.

FRI 19

SoulShine

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will play music by the Allman Brothers. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 20

Tony McManus and Bruce Molsky

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The musical reunion will feature McManus, a Celtic guitarist, and Molsky, known for his interpretations of Southern Appalachian music on fiddle, banjo and guitar. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





CIVIC

TUES 16

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 16

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School Library

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 16

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | 845-265-2500

nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 17

Superintendent Search

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

gufs.org

See the website for details on how to participate in this community forum organized by the school district.

WED 17

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | 845-265-3611

coldspringny.gov