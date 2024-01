Snow falls, and then it melts, and then it floods, sometimes in the same week. A weekend storm that dropped about 6 inches of snow on the Highlands, and more upstate melted under 2 to 4 inches of rain overnight on Tuesday, resulting in widespread flooding. Heavy rain and wind is again predicted for tonight (Jan. 12).

Behind The Story Type: News News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.