Hudson Line suspended between Beacon and Garrison

Cold Spring police closed roads west of Lunn Terrace in the lower village as of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 13) because of flooding.

Metro-North also reported at 1 p.m. that Hudson Line service is suspended in both directions between Garrison and Beacon. “There are no buses available as a result of weather-related road conditions in the area,” it said. “Customers should seek alternate means of transportation.

In Cold Spring, the Hudson River flooded West Street, parts of lower Main, and New Street even before high tide at 12:30 p.m. Until the water recedes and debris can be cleared, roads west of Lunn Terrace are open only to people who live on the affected streets. People wanting to reach businesses and restaurants should part at the Metro-North lot and walk, police said.

The area also flooded overnight on Tuesday because of heavy rains and melting snow, and the park at Garrison’s Landing was submerged this morning. The water reached to the back door of the Garrison Art Center’s pottery studio.