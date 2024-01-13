Hudson Line suspended between Beacon and Garrison

Cold Spring police closed roads west of Lunn Terrace in the lower village as of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 13) because of flooding.

Metro-North also reported at 1 p.m. that Hudson Line service is suspended in both directions between Garrison and Beacon. “There are no buses available as a result of weather-related road conditions in the area,” it said. “Customers should seek alternate means of transportation.

In Cold Spring, the Hudson River flooded West Street, parts of lower Main, and New Street even before high tide at 12:30 p.m. Until the water recedes and debris can be cleared, roads west of Lunn Terrace are open only to people who live on the affected streets. People wanting to reach businesses and restaurants should part at the Metro-North lot and walk, police said.

Cold Spring flooding
Photo by Derek Graham

The area also flooded overnight on Tuesday because of heavy rains and melting snow, and the park at Garrison’s Landing was submerged this morning. The water reached to the back door of the Garrison Art Center’s pottery studio.

Garrison Landing flooding
Photos by Charles Rowe

Garrison landing

Garrison landing

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.