MLK JR. DAY PARADE — Hundreds of local residents turned out on a chilly Monday (Jan. 15) for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day “singing parade” in Beacon, which stepped off at 9:15 a.m. from the Springfield Baptist Church. The parade was founded in 2014 by folk singer Pete Seeger and the Beacon Sloop Club, and partnered with events organized by the Southern Dutchess Coalition. (Photo by Brian PJ Cronin)

MAIN STREET FIRE — The Cold Spring fire department didn’t have to go far on Jan. 11 to battle a fire that damaged the back office at Supplies for Creative Living, across the street from the station. When firefighters responded at 9:27 p.m., they found a brush fire had spread up the rear of 143 Main St. to the roof. The department said it took about 45 minutes to clear the scene. Grace Lo, the owner of Supplies for Creative Living, credited photographer Caitlin Chadwick, who has a studio at 147 Main St., with spotting the flames and saving the building. (CSFC)