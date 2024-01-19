Valdés Smith represents part of Beacon

Yvette Valdés Smith, a Dutchess County legislator whose district includes Ward 4 in Beacon, has announced she will challenge Rob Rolison this year for his seat in the state Senate that represents the Highlands.

Valdés Smith, a Democrat, is the minority leader in the county Legislature. Rolison, a Republican and former mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie, won the seat in 2022.

“We stand united for affordability, the protection of reproductive rights, the growth of our local economy, the advancement of education, and the preservation of our environment,” Valdés Smith said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan. 17) that announced she has raised $50,000 for her campaign.

The legislator, who lives in Fishkill, said she has been endorsed by the Communications Workers of America, Vote Mama, Rep. Pat Ryan, former Comptroller Robin Lois and District Attorney Anthony Parisi.