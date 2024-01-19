■ After interviews conducted during an executive session interviews on Wednesday (Jan. 17), the Cold Spring Village Board appointed Henry Feldman, Hilary Hart and Kevin McGrory to the Planning Board to fill three vacancies on the five-member panel. In addition, the Village Board appointed architect Kate Van Voorhees to the Historic District Review Board.

■ The board passed a resolution correcting an error in the update of the zoning code completed last summer. Buildings in the B-1 Zoning District were incorrectly shown as limited to 1½ stories, rather than 2½ stories.

■ A workshop scheduled for Wednesday (Jan. 25) to review details and answer questions about the residential parking permit program will now take place on Feb. 7. Applications are available at coldspringny.gov and will be mailed to residents who qualify. The restrictions will apply Friday through Sunday and on holidays; enforcement will begin until March.

■ At the Jan. 10 meeting, Mayor Kathleen Foley noted that the previous few days of snow and rain had been “hard on everyone,” but especially highway and facilities workers. Foley said a crew of two was able to handle the weekend snow, working through the night on Jan. 6. The flooding later in the week caused more trouble, although “the village fared better than expected,” Foley said, with damage limited to the lower village and Cedar Street at the east end. Cold Spring, she said, has learned from recent storms, including torrential rains in July, and was better prepared. “The preventive measures we took, [such as] catch basin clearing, extensive sandbagging and proactive pumping,” helped minimize damage on Cedar Street, she said. “It was amazing; a wall of water came down through the Nelsonville Woods.”

■ Village Accountant Michelle Ascolillo Micelle reported on Jan. 10 that, seven months into the fiscal year, expenses in the general fund are projected to exceed revenues by about $12,000. She noted that, in the last quarterly report, the gap was $43,000. Ascolillo said the shortfall would ease when the hotel occupancy tax, metered parking and short-term rental fees were implemented. Expenditures over budget to date include increased highway department costs because of flooding; engineering services; and general attorney’s fees, expenses she said can be offset by using the fund balance.

■ Jennifer Zwarich, chair of the Tree Advisory Board, announced on Jan. 10 that the village won a $40,000 grant from the Anahata Foundation that will pay for 24 new trees, the pruning of the youngest and oldest trees on village properties and a demonstration project for root-friendly sidewalk redesign and street tree planting. The advisory board is also overseeing removal, pruning and maintenance of trees on a village-owned lot at B Street and Mountain Avenue.

■ Cold Spring Police Department Officer-in-Charge Larry Burke warned residents to be wary of tax-season phone scams from people who claim to represent the IRS or a bank and ask for personal and financial information. Burke said he was notified in December by M&T Bank of an unusually large cash withdrawal. It turned out to be a scam in which a resident received a call alleging that a family member needed $15,000 to be released from court. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department was notified and, using undercover officers, the courier who arrived to claim the cash was arrested.

■ The Police Department answered 64 calls for service in December. Officers issued four traffic and 112 parking tickets. There were no arrests. During 2023, officers answered 679 calls and issued 976 tickets for traffic and parking violations.

■ The Cold Spring Fire Co. answered 14 calls in December, including eight for mutual aid to other area fire companies and two flood assessments. The department responded to 247 calls in 2023.

■ Philipstown has received approval from the Putnam County Health Department to connect a new well to the town’s treatment plant to supply water to Garrison’s Landing. The Cold Spring water department has been doing quality testing at the plant on an interim basis as part of an intermunicipal agreement. The town is in the process of hiring a firm to operate the water system.

■ Village reservoirs were at 99.46 percent capacity at the end of 2023, compared to 63.37 percent at the same time in 2022.