Jim Horend (1931-2024)

James Litchfield Horend, 92, a former educator in the Garrison and Beacon school districts, died Jan. 15.

He was born May 23, 1931, in Dobbs Ferry, the son of Charles and Marjorie (Taylor) Horend. Jim attended Ardsley public schools and graduated in 1949. For a time, he apprenticed in the plumbing and heating business and, in 1951, enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving four years during the Korean War. He served aboard the destroyer Alan M. Sumner and became a hospital corpsman before his honorable discharge in 1955.

Jim married Sonja Iversen in 1955. In 1958, he graduated from SUNY New Paltz with a bachelor’s degree. He earned a master’s degree in 1968.

Jim spent most of his career in education, beginning with a teaching position in Garrison. In 1988, he retired as principal of Glenham Elementary School in Fishkill, part of the Beacon City School District.

From 1988 to 1991, he was executive director of Manitoga/The Russel Wright Design Center before serving on its board of directors. In retirement, he and his partner, Jean Brennan Rosenwald, served for 14 years as caretakers of the Putnam County Historical Society Foundry School Museum, now known as the Putnam History Museum, in Cold Spring. He served on the board of directors as head of building and grounds.

Jean and Jim were married in 1999, at which time they moved to Cross River.

Jim derived great pleasure and satisfaction from teaching, especially concerning the natural world, his family said. He mentored boys and young men, helping them get a good sense of themselves and their adjustment to adult life. He loved cooking and nurturing his family and friends with good food. He adored sports, both playing and watching.

Along with his wife, Jean, he is survived by his children, James Horend Jr. and Kristine Horend-DeSalvo; his son-in-law, James DeSalvo; his stepchildren, Jennifer Rosenwald (Brad Hill), Timothy Rosenwald (Deborah) and Marianne Rosenwald Boschen (Taug); and a step-grandson, Bodhi Boschen. His sisters, Barbara Kelly and Diane Honzak, died earlier.

Memorial donations may be made to Founders Hall in Ridgefield, Connecticut (founders-hall.org) or Manitoga/The Russel Wright Design Center (visitmanitoga.org).

Dennis Rotenberg (1952-2024)

Dennis L. Rotenberg, 71, a longtime resident of Garrison, died Jan. 13.

He was born in Peekskill in 1952 to Harry and Ann Rotenberg and attended Lakeland High School. He worked at City Carting of Westchester County for 30 years and was a lifetime member of the Garrison Fire Department.

He met his future wife, Karen, in 1973, through mutual friends. They were married in 1977 in Bedford. Dennis will be remembered for his outgoing personality, humor and ability to have a conversation with anyone, his family said.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Joshua Rotenberg (Krystle) and Kortney Van Amburgh (Daniel); his grandchildren, Diego, Gabriel, Alexa, Addalie and Aubree; and his sister, Lynn Rotenberg.

A wake will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 21) at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St. in Cold Spring. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org) or the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org).

