CLASSIC JAZZ — The Westchester Jazz Alliance Quartet, including the Rev. Stan Fortuna on bass and Charley Krachy of Garrison on tenor sax, performed Jan. 13 at the Howland Cultural Center. The other band members are Dave Frank on piano and T-kash Inuoe on drums. Fortuna, a Catholic priest since 1990, was mentored by jazz pianist Lenny Tristano, as were Krachy and Frank. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

ESSAY WINNER — Davia Kelleher (center), a seventh grader at Rombout Middle School in Beacon, was one of five middle-school students in the U.S. who received honorable mentions in the annual Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest sponsored by Optimum and TelevisaUnivision. She is shown with, from left, Assistant Principal Amanda Pucino, teachers Erica Hughes and Karen DeCandia, Jay Keel from Optimum and Principal Brian Soltish. (Photo provided)

CAUGHT WITH THE CURRENT — The Mayor, during a visit to the Bank Square Coffeehouse in Beacon, was unhappy with the amount of poultry news in the latest edition of The Current and planned to peck out a letter to the editor. (Photo provided)

HONOR GUARD — On Jan. 20, somewhere in the Pacific Ocean, Chief Logistics Spc. Shache Cox (right) of Beacon was among the Navy sailors who rendered honors during a burial-at-sea ceremony aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. (Photo by Clayton Wren/U.S. Navy)