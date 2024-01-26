GIRL OVERBOARD — A pair of adventurers fit snugly into their sled at Winter Hill in Garrison on Jan. 20 for the trip down, but only one reached the bottom. (Photos by Ross Corsair)

KNIGHTED — Nancy Olnick (left), co-founder of Magazzino Italian Art in Philipstown, was awarded the Cavaliere Ordine al Merito della Repubblica Italiana (Insignia of Knight of the Italian Republic) at the Italian consulate in New York City on Jan. 11. Olnick received the honor from Ambassador Mariangela Zappia (right) for “merit acquired by the nation.” Magazzino is the only museum in the U.S. devoted to postwar and contemporary Italian art.