Anne Adams (1939-2024)

Anne Elizabeth Adams, 94, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died Jan. 19 at her home, surrounded by members of her family.

She was born April 5, 1939, in Beacon, the daughter of Harold and Mary (Coles) Killmer. On Dec. 9, 1995, at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, she married Robert Adams. He died on May 1, 2023.

Anne worked as a surgical tech at Vassar Brothers Medical Center and then for IBM until her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church. Anne enjoyed traveling with her husband and being around her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Marybeth Cahill (Patrick); her grandchildren, Christine Ferguson (Chris) and Colin Cahill; her great-grandchildren, Jakob Ferguson, Kailee Ferguson and Brianna Ferguson; and her brother, Charles Killmer (Judy). Her son, John, and two brothers died earlier.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Jan. 25 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

Francis Jackson (1959-2024)

Francis E. Jackson, 64, a lifelong resident, died Jan. 13 at his home.

He was born in Beacon on Aug. 8, 1959, the son of Frank and Phoebe (Smith) Jackson. He worked in maintenance at Stewart International Airport and loved collecting and restoring antiques and going to flea markets to find them.

He enjoyed needlepoint and sewing and made clothing. He also enjoyed woodworking. He was a former member of the Marine Corps League in Beacon and attended the Salvation Army church.

Francis is survived by his cousin, Theodore VanVlack; and his close friends, Dora and Arnold Ruf.

A small service will be held Feb. 7 at 12:30 p.m. at the Zion Episcopal Church, 12 Satterlee Place, in Wappingers Falls. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org).

Jeremy Rivera (1993-2024)

Jeremy Jay Rivera, 30, of Beacon and recently of Wappinger Falls, died Jan. 12 at Vassar Brother Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born in Newburgh on Dec. 26, 1993, the son of Jeremy Rivera and Margaret Morales.

Jeremy was the life of every gathering, his family said, and always made everyone laugh. He was an avid fisherman. He loved his daughter, Alilyanna, more than anything. He was a hard worker; he worked as a sanitation worker for Royal Carting in Hopewell Junction, and formerly for Montfort Brothers in Fishkill.

Along with his daughter, he is survived by his grandmother, Angela Rivera; his fiancée, Kayla Mericle; and his best friend, Brandon Cameli, as well as his six siblings. His family held a memorial service at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon.

