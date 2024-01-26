Select incidents from December

Beacon police officers responded to 669 calls, including 24 auto crashes and 12 domestic disputes.

Friday, Dec. 1

Officers answered a call for a disturbance on Main Street.

Saturday, Dec. 2

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported items that were stolen when he was away for several months.

Sunday, Dec. 3

A Mill Street caller reported damage to her vehicle while it was parked outside her home.

Monday, Dec. 4

A Forrestal Heights caller reported that a package was taken from in front of her home.

A North Chestnut Street caller reported receiving disturbing messages on Facebook.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Officers responded to a caller from Eliza Street and charged Handsome D. Guy, 52, of Beacon, with fourth-degree grand larceny.

A Main Street caller reported missing items.

Friday, Dec. 8

After a traffic stop on South Avenue, Erika S. Ricottilli, 38, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Judith M. Rivera, 27, of Wappingers Falls, was processed on an arrest warrant.

After a call about an unwanted person on East Main Street, Austin M. Ennis, 21, of Iowa, was processed on an arrest warrant out of Pennsylvania.

Monday, Dec. 11

A South Davies Terrace caller reported lost items.

Officers responded to a call for a dispute on South Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

After a call about a burglary on Wolcott Avenue, Ronald L. Johnson, 29, of the Bronx, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and third-degree burglary.

A caller reported damage to her car as the result of an accident on Main Street.

A caller reported that an individual unknown to her attempted to cash a check in her name.

Friday, Dec. 15

Officers responded to a call reporting graffiti on Matteawan Road.

Sunday, Dec. 17

An Iris Circle caller reported that items had been discovered on his property.

Monday, Dec. 18

An Orchard Place caller reported damage to her door as the result of a burglary attempt.

A Spencer Lane caller reported damage to his vehicle as the result of a hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle was located.

Thursday, Dec. 21

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported damage to his vehicle as the result of a hit-and-run.

Friday, Dec. 22

A Wesley Avenue caller reported repeated unauthorized transactions in her bank account.

A caller reported that money was missing from her purse after giving an individual a ride in her vehicle.

Officers responded to a call for a welfare check, which resulted in the discovery of an unattended death.

Sunday, Dec. 24

A Robinson Street caller reported being assaulted by an individual.

An Eliza Street caller reported that someone had stolen her jacket from a laundry room.

A West Center Street caller reported damage to his vehicle as the result of a hit-and-run.

Thursday, Dec. 28

After a call about an intoxicated person on Main Street, Robert Aitchinson, 52, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

Friday, Dec. 29

A caller reported that he was the victim of identity theft.

An Eliza Street caller reported that medication had been stolen from his home.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Fendi Figueroa, 33, of Wallkill, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Sunday, Dec. 31

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported that an individual left bags of used oil at his place of business. The individual was located and agreed to retrieve the bags.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.