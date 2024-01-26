Beulah Beatrice Jackson, 93, of Beacon, died Jan. 15.

She was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Surrey, Virginia, the daughter of Richard and Mamie (Jones) Gay. When she was a child, her family moved to Poughkeepsie. She learned bookkeeping in high school and, after graduating, became the first Black person employed as a bookkeeper in the City of Poughkeepsie when she was hired by United Cleaners. She also offered tax-preparation services.

On May 11, 1951, Beulah married Virgil Jackson and the couple moved to Beacon.

As a young mother, Beulah babysat in her home for dozens of children whose parents relied on her services so that they could earn a living. It’s estimated that Beulah babysat more than 200 children over 20 years. As a caregiver, she was a firm and structured teacher. To the parents she was an adept listener, encourager, confidant and friend, her family said.

A churchgoer and devoted civic leader, Beulah and her family were among several Black families who attended and integrated St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Beacon. She joined the Women’s Guild and participated in planning events and church celebrations, and was politically active there.

Beulah later became a member of Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church and joined many committees, such as the Missionaries and Pastor’s Aide Ministry, the Pastor’s Anniversary Committee, the Church Anniversary Committee and the Birthday Tea Committee. She was a financial secretary and Sunday school teacher.

She was a lifetime member of the Beacon-Fishkill Branch of the NAACP, where she was president for nine years. She was a member of the Les Soeurs Amiables Civic Club and devoted nearly 60 years to the Empire State Federation of Women’s Clubs, which is an affiliate of the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs, Inc.

Over the years she held many positions within these organizations, including president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and financial secretary. She was active in the Beacon City School District as a classroom mother and as a past president of the Sargent Elementary School PTA, where she worked to transition Black children from the Forrestal Heights development into the newly opened school.

Together, Beulah and Virgil served their community through their involvement in organizations and civic work. They attended Beacon City Council meetings and brought back information to the community. They pushed back when they learned that the federally funded Urban Renewal program would eliminate the Black community in the West End of Beacon.

Beulah was gifted with foresight and perception, and understood the politics surrounding community decisions, her family said. She used her gift of communication to enlighten her neighbors as to what was going on. Among other initiatives, she and Virgil were involved in voter registration drives and networked with organizations to help youth in Beacon.

Together, they helped young adults start their careers by providing information on jobs and handing out job applications. Beulah sat on several boards, including the Magnet School Committee, the Board of Education’s Health and Wellness Committee, the Martin Luther King Community Center, Planned Parenthood of Dutchess/Ulster counties, the Beacon Youth Board of Appeals, the Human Relations Committee, the Advisory Board of Multi-Services Center and the Mid Day Meal programs for senior citizens.

Beulah served as director for the Office of Economic Opportunity, which served Dutchess County. It was established during the administration of President Lyndon B. Johnson to serve impoverished Americans in cities and rural areas.

They helped people learn new skills and acquire jobs, and were affiliated with Job Corps and Vista, now AmeriCorps. (It was abolished under President Ronald Reagan.) Under Beulah’s direction the Beacon Head Start Program was started. It’s still in existence and throughout the years has served many children.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Jackson, Valerie Jackson, Sheryl Bennett, Carla Thompson, Lynette Jackson and Lori Wilson; and her sister, Mary Bailey of Wakefield, Virginia; and by 56 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Her husband; son, Virgil Jackson Jr., and siblings, Margaret Hargrove, Edith Branch and Arbie Gay, died before her.

A service was held Jan. 24 at the Springfield Baptist Church.