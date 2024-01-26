When it comes to making cars, the classic of all classics is the Ford Model T, the first mass-produced and mass-affordable automobile.

More than 15 million were sold between 1908 and 1927, a record that stood until the early 1970s, when 23 million Volkswagen Beetles were sold worldwide.

Henry Ford road-tested the first Model T on a hunting trip to northern Michigan; the first unit was shipped to a customer in October 1908. Sales likely got a boost from stunts used to promote the T, such as driving it up Pikes Peak in Colorado and up the steps of the Tennessee State Capitol.

The Ford assembly lines cut the time needed to build the car from 12 hours to 93 minutes; mass production also reduced the cost from $825 in 1909 (about $28,000 today) to $260 in 1925 ($4,500).

Will Brown, who lives in Garrison, bought his 1926 Model T Runabout in Georgia in 1955. “I paid $50 or $60 for it,” he recalled. He had always liked the body style and planned to turn it into a hot rod.

“It’s kind of cute, compact and a very simple vehicle,” Brown said. “It has no gas gauge, no oil dipstick, no heater and both windshield windows open and close.”

Brown and his wife bought a house in Maine and, around 1975, a barn on the property became the Model T’s home and Brown’s workshop. He transported it in pieces in the back of his 1953 Ford pickup, which is still going strong.

In Maine, Brown decided to restore, rather than customize, his Tin Lizzie. The car was disassembled and every part cleaned, sandblasted and painted. Rusted panels were repaired and straightened. Even screws and bolts were cleaned or replaced. The 1926 model was the last year with wooden, rather than metal, spoked wheels.

While most of the car is original, Brown replaced the radiator, hood and running boards, the latter found at a swap meet. The trunk floor, and the panel below the trunk, were replaced with parts from a supplier in Texas.

Because so many Model Ts were built, parts are not difficult to find. An estimated 100,000 still exist, including a few hundred in England.

The Model T pioneered innovations, such as placing the steering wheel on the left side; casting the engine block and crankcase as a single unit; and using a removable cylinder head for easier maintenance. Early models came with a tool kit and windshields as an option. The engine had to be cranked to start.

Until 1914 and after 1925, Model Ts were available in black, green, gray, blue and red. Between 1914 and 1925 everyone got black. Brown had his Runabout repainted black.

It was capable of reaching 45 miles per hour, but Brown said he wouldn’t drive it that fast. “I’ve had it up to a little over 35 mph,” he said. The throttle is located on the steering column but the car has no speedometer, so Brown used an app on his smartphone to determine speed. He estimates the gas mileage is less than 20 mpg.

The car has two speeds, low and high. Shifting is done with foot pedals. Asked if that’s easy, Brown said, “No.”

After the Browns sold their property in Maine, the Runabout was shipped to Garrison. Will said he enjoys taking it for a spin to Garrison’s Landing during the warm-weather months.

The Specs Model: 2-door roadster

Assembly: Louisville, Kentucky

Total Production (1926): 342,575

Engine: 177-cubic-inch, inline 4-cylinder

Horsepower: 20

Transmission: 2-speed, manual (foot pedals)

Top speed: 45 mph

Weight: 1,650 pounds

Fuel economy: 20 to 25 mpg

Cost: $360 (about $6,250 today)