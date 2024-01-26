Allegedly attempted to escape from custody

Julie E. Marcinak, 28, a former Garrison resident, has been charged with assaulting two Dutchess County jail guards during what the Sheriff’s Office says was an attempted escape on Dec. 7.

The sheriff said Marcinak attacked the guards at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where she had been taken for treatment. She was charged with assault, attempted assault and attempted escape, all felonies.

Marcinak, who lives in Highland Falls, was arrested in Newburgh on Dec. 4 in connection with two armed robberies in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

