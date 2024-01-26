If approved by voters, taxes would increase 8%

The Haldane school district is moving forward with a proposed $28.4 million capital project that, if approved by voters, would raise school taxes by 7.97 percent over three years.

Phase I of the plan includes a 17,300-square-foot addition to the high school and extensive infrastructure and safety projects, including secure vestibules for the classroom buildings, roof repairs, electrical system improvements, traffic circulation upgrades, faculty bathrooms, upgraded fire alarms, additional Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and the replacement of public-address systems, clocks and security cameras.

Superintendent Philip Benante said that the district is planning to put the project before voters in the fall. At the Tuesday (Jan. 23) meeting of the school board, he received informal approval to finalize costs. The five-member board must vote to put the project before voters at least 45 days before a referendum, Benante said.

At the meeting, board members acknowledged the challenge of getting the public to approve a tax increase.

“We have our work cut out for us to communicate as effectively as we can about why we believe a project of this scope and size is critical at this point,” said Peggy Clements, the president.

“I do acknowledge the challenge,” said Trustee Sean McNall. “I’m confident and feel this is the right thing for us to do.”

“It’s so necessary,” said Maggie Valentine, the vice president. “I look forward to seeing improved conditions in a lot of the spaces. It’s about time.”

Adopted in October, the district’s three-phase master plan includes $108 million in capital improvements over 15 years and is designed to bring its facilities in line with districts that are comparable in quality and size.

According to CSArch, the Newburgh architecture firm that drafted the plan, Haldane’s facilities are undersized at 148 square feet per student, compared with 205 square feet in similar area schools. After completion of the entire plan, the district would have 208 square feet per student, according to CSArch.

When originally proposed in September, the cost of Phase 1 was $35.7 million and would have raised taxes by 10.5 percent.

The district cut out plans to replace the HVAC system in the main building. Several community members had spoken against the proposed HVAC system because it wasn’t sufficiently carbon-neutral. The district is studying alternatives. The district has also cut plans for outdoor pavilions.

The second and third phases of the Master Plan would add 29,000 square feet of indoor space and include a gymnasium and 350-seat auditorium at the high school and a fitness and wellness center in the building that houses the elementary and middle schools.

Benante has said that the later phases could be timed for implementation as the first phase is being completed, minimizing further tax increases.