Firefighters respond to West Church blaze

The City of Beacon Fire Department responded on Friday (Jan. 26) at 5:14 a.m. to a fire at a two-family home at 28 West Church St.

The first firefighters on the scene at 5:18 a.m. found the blaze on both the first and second floors and issued an alarm for backup. The Village of Fishkill Fire Department and Castle Point Fire Department responded.

The fire department said in a news release that although the building was under renovation, one apartment was occupied, but it was determined that no one was home.

Three Beacon firefighters sustained minor injuries, the department said. Its cause is under investigation by the City of Beacon Police Department and the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division.

The Glenham and Rombout fire departments provided stand-by cover for the city.