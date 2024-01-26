Joan Walsh, 91, of Garrison, died at Cortlandt Healthcare on Jan. 22.

She was born Jan. 5, 1933, in Peekskill, the daughter of Perley and Cora (Carney) Heady. She married James Walsh on April 16, 1983, and they settled in Garrison.

Joan worked in the restaurant business for most of her life. After owning her own business, Lexington Steak & Beer, she worked at various establishments, ending her career with a small housecleaning business and working well into her 70s.

She was fun-loving, kind and had a loving heart, her family said. She saw only the good in people. She was a devoted Christian and a lifelong member of the Methodist church, where she sang in the choir.

Joan loved decorating her home, shopping and fashion. She also loved spending time with her large extended family, including her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her children, Bruce, Brian, Joanne (Todd) and Patty; her grandchildren, Jesse, Amanda, Dina, Matthew, Adam and Todd; her great-grandchildren Dustin, Hilda, Debbie, Avery and Nathaniel; her siblings, Don Heady, Roger Heady and Lois Duquette (Bill); and her sister in-law, Gail Heady (Ken). Her husband, son Bruce, and five of her siblings died earlier.

A chapel service was held at the Nardone Funeral Home in Peekskill on Jan. 26, followed by interment at Hillside Cemetery in Cortlandt.