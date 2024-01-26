State parks commissioner accepts job

The Open Space Institute has named Erik Kulleseid, a Garrison native who is commissioner of New York State Parks, as its new president and CEO.

Kulleseid earlier spent eight years at the land conservation nonprofit, which since 1974 has preserved more than 2.4 million acres in the eastern U.S. and Canada.

He succeeds Christopher “Kim” Elliman, who retired after serving as president and CEO since 2004. Kulleseid was the deputy commissioner for open space protection at New York State Parks before being named commissioner in 2019.