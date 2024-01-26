Cards must be postmarked by Feb. 7

Rep. Pat Ryan, whose U.S. House district includes Beacon, has launched his second annual Valentines for Vets program.

Supporters should mail or bring Valentine’s Day cards to his office at 605 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550 to be distributed to veterans. They must be postmarked by Feb. 7. Packets with multiple cards should include a sheet of paper indicating how many are enclosed.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.