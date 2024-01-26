Cards must be postmarked by Feb. 7

Rep. Pat Ryan, whose U.S. House district includes Beacon, has launched his second annual Valentines for Vets program.

Supporters should mail or bring Valentine’s Day cards to his office at 605 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550 to be distributed to veterans. They must be postmarked by Feb. 7. Packets with multiple cards should include a sheet of paper indicating how many are enclosed.