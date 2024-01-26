Behind The Story
Type: News Article
News Article: Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Become a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Come here often?
Become a member and support The Current. Gifts are tax-deductible.
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Support our nonprofit by becoming a member.
Reporter Mike Turton (right) conducts an interview for our podcast.
Reporter Mike Turton (right) conducts an interview for our podcast.
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Support our nonprofit by becoming a member.
Students from the Foundry Montessori school spot themselves on the front page while passing our office.
You have infinite page views remaining.
We don’t have a paywall because of our 1,000+ members, who pay as little as $24 a year to support our journalism for Beacon and Philipstown.
Start here to help fund independent local news.
Some things in life are free.
Each Friday we email a list of all the new stories posted to our website. Sign up below. No spam.
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Become a member to support our journalism.
Donate $10 per month, get mail delivery.
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Become a member to support our journalism.
Donate $10 per month, get mail delivery.
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Support our nonprofit by becoming a member.
Donate $10 per month for free delivery.
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Support our nonprofit by becoming a member.
Donate $10 per month for free delivery.