Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SUN 28

Year of the Dragon Lantern-Making

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Prepare for the Year of the Dragon by making lanterns for the Celebration of Light Parade. Registration required. Also SUN 4.

FRI 2

Blood Drive

BEACON

9:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. Recreation Center

23 W. Center St. | rcblood.org/heart

The Red Cross is seeing the fewest number of people giving blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma in 20 years. Donate in February and receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

SAT 3

Wingfest

POUGHKEEPSIE

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Vote for the King of Wings at this 17th annual event, which includes live music and games. Cost: $65 ($35 after 5 p.m.)





NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 27

Endangered Sturgeon in the Hudson

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall

1 Chestnut St.

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Amanda Higgs, a biologist who works with the Department of Environmental Conservation fisheries, will talk about restoring the endangered fish, which has existed for 130 million years. Cost: $7.50 donation

SAT 3

Hudson River EagleFest

CROTON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Croton Point Park

1 Croton Point Ave.

teatown.org/events/eaglefest

Guides will help you spot eagles and lead bird walks at this 20th annual Teatown festival. There will also be other birds of prey and educational programs. The snow date is SUN 4. Buy tickets online by WED 31 for $5 discount. Veterans who register are admitted free. Cost: $40 ($23 children, member discount)





SAT 3

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnaturecenter.org

Choose from a short walk at noon or 3 p.m. or a longer hike at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to see the process of tapping trees and cooking sap to make syrup. The tours continue weekends through March 3. Cost: $15 ($12 members; ages 4 and younger free)

SUN 4

Eagle Watch

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Bring binoculars or scopes and birding experts will help you spot eagles along the river. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 ages 5 to 18, members free)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 27

StarLab

CORNWALL

10 & 11 a.m., Noon & 1 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

In this indoor planetarium, children will learn about constellations and hear stories from Indigenous people and Greeks about how they were named. Best for ages 4 and older. Cost: $20 ($15 members)

SAT 27

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on Maren Hassinger’s work. On SUN 28, it will be Andy Warhol and on SAT 3, Robert Ryman. Free

SAT 27

Makerspace Open House

COLD SPRING

Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Find out about all the projects you can make in the library’s creator lab. Registration required.

SUN 28

Storytime

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Split Rock

97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com

Toddlers and preschoolers are invited to read books, sing and move with Gwynne Watkins, a writer, theater artist and mom who lives in Beacon. Free

TUES 30

Balloon Machines

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Experiment with balloons as a power source. Registration required. Rescheduled from TUES 23.

FRI 2

Teen Movie Night

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children in grades 6 and up are invited to watch Mean Girls, the 2004 film about a homeschooled teen who learns hard lessons about social systems in high school. Registration required.





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 27

Met HD: Carmen

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

The opera, staged in the present day and presented in a high-definition simulcast, stars Aigul Akhmetshina in the lead and Piotr Beczała as Carmen’s lover. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 27

The Watched Pot

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This play by Keith Hershberger is about two unconventional women who look back on their lives as one lays dying. Also SUN 28, FRI 2, SAT 3, SUN 4. Cost: $25

Note: Due to illness, performances have been postponed.

SUN 28

Hairspray

WEST POINT

5 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

In this Tony-award winning musical set in the 1960s, Tracy Turnblad is determined to appear on a television dance show. Cost: $48

THURS 1

Citizen Kane

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The screening of this 1941 classic is the first in a series of “game-changer” films that represent new approaches and stories in cinema. Directed by and starring Orson Welles, it chronicled the rise and fall of a newspaper tycoon. Free





FRI 2

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Sign up to read original writing from any genre for 5 minutes at this monthly open mic.

FRI 2

Dan LaMorte and Natalie Cuomo

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The stand-up comedians will perform as part of a series organized by the Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 3

Dear Sister

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

14 Mary’s Way | bit.ly/horton-book-2024

Michelle Horton will read from and discuss her book, Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival and Unbreakable Bonds, about fighting to free her sister, Nikki Addimando, from prison and raising her children after the Poughkeepsie woman was jailed in 2017 for killing her partner, whom she said had physically and sexually abused her.

SAT 3

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This month’s storytellers are Tina McKenna, Ivy Eisenberg, Michaela Murphy, Gastor Almonte, Sean O’Brien and Jamie Brickhouse.

Cost: $20

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 27

Beacon’s West End Story

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This will be the closing reception for the project, which portrays the neighborhood before it was altered by urban renewal.

SAT 27

Jenny Howe

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock

97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com

In a talk with Virginia Sole-Smith, Howe will discuss her romance novel, On the Plus Side, about a woman who gets picked for a makeover show and finds love. RSVP requested.

SUN 28

Art After War

PHILIPSTOWN

12:30 p.m. Magazzino

2700 Route | magazzino.art

For this International Holocaust Remembrance Day program, Alessandro Cassin and Davide Spagnoletto will discuss the lives of sisters Paola and Lorenza Mazzetti, whose art was shaped by the murder of their adoptive Jewish family in 1944. Cost: $20 ($10 seniors and students, $5 regional residents)





TUES 30

Desbloquea Tu Éxito

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The Women’s Enterprise Development Center will lead, in Spanish, this workshop on a winning mentality for entrepreneurs. Registration required. Free

WED 31

Crappy Craft Club for Adults

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Sam Reece (below), author of Shitty Craft Club: A Club for Gluing Beads to Trash, Talking about Our Feelings and Making Silly Things, will join the first session of this new monthly gathering by Zoom. Registration required.





WED 31

Understanding the Cloud

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn about how to use virtual space as a tool for organizing data and files and find out how to keep it safe. Registration required.

WED 31

Resolution to Reality

BEACON

5:30 p.m. The View

30 Beekman St. | bit.ly/rizkallah

Lena Rizkallah, a financial advisor, will lead this workshop on investing, saving and managing debt. Free

THURS 1

A Brutal Design

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock

97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com

Zachary Solomon will discuss his debut novel with Erin Somers.





SAT 3

The Benefits of Mindfulness and Meditation on Cognition

COLD SPRING

Noon. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Lourdes Laifer will explain how to reduce stress and think more clearly. Registration required.

SAT 3

Secret Sounds of Ponds

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books

508 Main St.

David Rothenberg will discuss his latest book, which is filled with links and QR codes that take readers to the musician’s pond recordings.

MUSIC

SAT 27

Songs for the Ancestors

NEWBURGH

2 p.m. From the Ground Up

104 Ann St. | annstreetgallery.org

Gwen Laster (violin), Damon Banks (bass), Patrick Jones (guitar and vocals) and Todd Isler (percussion) will perform songs from the Black American diaspora to honor those buried in the one-time “colored” cemetery in Newburgh. Free

SAT 27

Heavy Metal Blaze

BEACON

4 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/hmb-2024

This alcohol-free festival of cannabis, music and art will begin at 4 p.m., when VIP ticket holders are welcome to collect a package that includes a joint, a THC-infused canned cocktail and a chillum glass pipe. General admission begins at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be offered for sale at indoor tents; vintage Nintendo and Sega Genesis games will be available for free play; and Sean Donovan will demonstrate and create art and signs. Three bands are scheduled to perform: Purple Lung, Low Fiction and Shadow Witch. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $35 ($60 VIP)

SAT 27

Paper Sun

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band plays the music of Traffic from the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

FRI 2

Joanna Nova York

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The singer will perform jazz favorites and Brazilian bossanova. Free

SAT 3

American Pink Floyd: The Wall

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band’s show will include lasers, projections and costumes to recreate the experience. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 4

The Cat and the Canary

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Local musicians, including Tom McCoy, Lisa Sabin and Rachel Evans and her students, will perform baroque gems from Geminiani, Telemann, Rossini and others to support children’s programming at the Chapel. Donations welcome.

SUN 4

Faded Rose

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The alternative band will play songs from its upcoming album. Natalie Austin will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 27

What the Flock

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

The group show will feature works depicting birds by more than 30 artists. Through Feb. 2.

SAT 27

Inner Landscapes

NEWBURGH

7 – 9 p.m. Bank Arts Center

94 Broadway | thebank.art

Savaggi Gallery will mount its first exhibit at the Bank Arts Center — a collection of sculptures by Kate Raudenbush that continues through May 11. A fundraiser reception with live ambient music begins at 5 p.m.; tickets are $45 or $109.





CIVIC

MON 29

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

THURS 1

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com