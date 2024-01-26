Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SUN 28
Year of the Dragon Lantern-Making
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Prepare for the Year of the Dragon by making lanterns for the Celebration of Light Parade. Registration required. Also SUN 4.
FRI 2
Blood Drive
BEACON
9:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. Recreation Center
23 W. Center St. | rcblood.org/heart
The Red Cross is seeing the fewest number of people giving blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma in 20 years. Donate in February and receive a $20 Amazon gift card.
SAT 3
Wingfest
POUGHKEEPSIE
3:30 – 8:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Vote for the King of Wings at this 17th annual event, which includes live music and games. Cost: $65 ($35 after 5 p.m.)
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 27
Endangered Sturgeon in the Hudson
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall
1 Chestnut St.
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Amanda Higgs, a biologist who works with the Department of Environmental Conservation fisheries, will talk about restoring the endangered fish, which has existed for 130 million years. Cost: $7.50 donation
SAT 3
Hudson River EagleFest
CROTON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Croton Point Park
1 Croton Point Ave.
teatown.org/events/eaglefest
Guides will help you spot eagles and lead bird walks at this 20th annual Teatown festival. There will also be other birds of prey and educational programs. The snow date is SUN 4. Buy tickets online by WED 31 for $5 discount. Veterans who register are admitted free. Cost: $40 ($23 children, member discount)
SAT 3
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnaturecenter.org
Choose from a short walk at noon or 3 p.m. or a longer hike at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to see the process of tapping trees and cooking sap to make syrup. The tours continue weekends through March 3. Cost: $15 ($12 members; ages 4 and younger free)
SUN 4
Eagle Watch
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Bring binoculars or scopes and birding experts will help you spot eagles along the river. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 ages 5 to 18, members free)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 27
StarLab
CORNWALL
10 & 11 a.m., Noon & 1 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
In this indoor planetarium, children will learn about constellations and hear stories from Indigenous people and Greeks about how they were named. Best for ages 4 and older. Cost: $20 ($15 members)
SAT 27
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on Maren Hassinger’s work. On SUN 28, it will be Andy Warhol and on SAT 3, Robert Ryman. Free
SAT 27
Makerspace Open House
COLD SPRING
Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Find out about all the projects you can make in the library’s creator lab. Registration required.
SUN 28
Storytime
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Split Rock
97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com
Toddlers and preschoolers are invited to read books, sing and move with Gwynne Watkins, a writer, theater artist and mom who lives in Beacon. Free
TUES 30
Balloon Machines
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Experiment with balloons as a power source. Registration required. Rescheduled from TUES 23.
FRI 2
Teen Movie Night
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children in grades 6 and up are invited to watch Mean Girls, the 2004 film about a homeschooled teen who learns hard lessons about social systems in high school. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 27
Met HD: Carmen
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
The opera, staged in the present day and presented in a high-definition simulcast, stars Aigul Akhmetshina in the lead and Piotr Beczała as Carmen’s lover. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 27
The Watched Pot
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This play by Keith Hershberger is about two unconventional women who look back on their lives as one lays dying. Also SUN 28, FRI 2, SAT 3, SUN 4. Cost: $25
Note: Due to illness, performances have been postponed.
SUN 28
Hairspray
WEST POINT
5 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
In this Tony-award winning musical set in the 1960s, Tracy Turnblad is determined to appear on a television dance show. Cost: $48
THURS 1
Citizen Kane
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The screening of this 1941 classic is the first in a series of “game-changer” films that represent new approaches and stories in cinema. Directed by and starring Orson Welles, it chronicled the rise and fall of a newspaper tycoon. Free
FRI 2
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Sign up to read original writing from any genre for 5 minutes at this monthly open mic.
FRI 2
Dan LaMorte and Natalie Cuomo
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The stand-up comedians will perform as part of a series organized by the Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 3
Dear Sister
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
14 Mary’s Way | bit.ly/horton-book-2024
Michelle Horton will read from and discuss her book, Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival and Unbreakable Bonds, about fighting to free her sister, Nikki Addimando, from prison and raising her children after the Poughkeepsie woman was jailed in 2017 for killing her partner, whom she said had physically and sexually abused her.
SAT 3
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This month’s storytellers are Tina McKenna, Ivy Eisenberg, Michaela Murphy, Gastor Almonte, Sean O’Brien and Jamie Brickhouse.
Cost: $20
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 27
Beacon’s West End Story
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This will be the closing reception for the project, which portrays the neighborhood before it was altered by urban renewal.
SAT 27
Jenny Howe
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock
97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com
In a talk with Virginia Sole-Smith, Howe will discuss her romance novel, On the Plus Side, about a woman who gets picked for a makeover show and finds love. RSVP requested.
SUN 28
Art After War
PHILIPSTOWN
12:30 p.m. Magazzino
2700 Route | magazzino.art
For this International Holocaust Remembrance Day program, Alessandro Cassin and Davide Spagnoletto will discuss the lives of sisters Paola and Lorenza Mazzetti, whose art was shaped by the murder of their adoptive Jewish family in 1944. Cost: $20 ($10 seniors and students, $5 regional residents)
TUES 30
Desbloquea Tu Éxito
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The Women’s Enterprise Development Center will lead, in Spanish, this workshop on a winning mentality for entrepreneurs. Registration required. Free
WED 31
Crappy Craft Club for Adults
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Sam Reece (below), author of Shitty Craft Club: A Club for Gluing Beads to Trash, Talking about Our Feelings and Making Silly Things, will join the first session of this new monthly gathering by Zoom. Registration required.
WED 31
Understanding the Cloud
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn about how to use virtual space as a tool for organizing data and files and find out how to keep it safe. Registration required.
WED 31
Resolution to Reality
BEACON
5:30 p.m. The View
30 Beekman St. | bit.ly/rizkallah
Lena Rizkallah, a financial advisor, will lead this workshop on investing, saving and managing debt. Free
THURS 1
A Brutal Design
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock
97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com
Zachary Solomon will discuss his debut novel with Erin Somers.
SAT 3
The Benefits of Mindfulness and Meditation on Cognition
COLD SPRING
Noon. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Lourdes Laifer will explain how to reduce stress and think more clearly. Registration required.
SAT 3
Secret Sounds of Ponds
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books
508 Main St.
David Rothenberg will discuss his latest book, which is filled with links and QR codes that take readers to the musician’s pond recordings.
MUSIC
SAT 27
Songs for the Ancestors
NEWBURGH
2 p.m. From the Ground Up
104 Ann St. | annstreetgallery.org
Gwen Laster (violin), Damon Banks (bass), Patrick Jones (guitar and vocals) and Todd Isler (percussion) will perform songs from the Black American diaspora to honor those buried in the one-time “colored” cemetery in Newburgh. Free
SAT 27
Heavy Metal Blaze
BEACON
4 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/hmb-2024
This alcohol-free festival of cannabis, music and art will begin at 4 p.m., when VIP ticket holders are welcome to collect a package that includes a joint, a THC-infused canned cocktail and a chillum glass pipe. General admission begins at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be offered for sale at indoor tents; vintage Nintendo and Sega Genesis games will be available for free play; and Sean Donovan will demonstrate and create art and signs. Three bands are scheduled to perform: Purple Lung, Low Fiction and Shadow Witch. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $35 ($60 VIP)
SAT 27
Paper Sun
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band plays the music of Traffic from the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 2
Joanna Nova York
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The singer will perform jazz favorites and Brazilian bossanova. Free
SAT 3
American Pink Floyd: The Wall
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band’s show will include lasers, projections and costumes to recreate the experience. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 4
The Cat and the Canary
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Local musicians, including Tom McCoy, Lisa Sabin and Rachel Evans and her students, will perform baroque gems from Geminiani, Telemann, Rossini and others to support children’s programming at the Chapel. Donations welcome.
SUN 4
Faded Rose
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The alternative band will play songs from its upcoming album. Natalie Austin will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 27
What the Flock
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
The group show will feature works depicting birds by more than 30 artists. Through Feb. 2.
SAT 27
Inner Landscapes
NEWBURGH
7 – 9 p.m. Bank Arts Center
94 Broadway | thebank.art
Savaggi Gallery will mount its first exhibit at the Bank Arts Center — a collection of sculptures by Kate Raudenbush that continues through May 11. A fundraiser reception with live ambient music begins at 5 p.m.; tickets are $45 or $109.
CIVIC
MON 29
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
THURS 1
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
