GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — It was a busy week for Beacon, with four games and three wins. After defeating Haldane on Jan. 20 in the Battle of the Tunnel, the Bulldogs won at home over O’Neill, 53-21, on Monday (Jan. 22) behind 27 points from Reilly Landisi. The Bulldogs fell at Middletown on Wednesday, 51-41 (Landisi again scored 27), and hosted Port Jervis on Thursday. Beacon (11-2) will travel to Chester on Tuesday (Jan. 30) and host Millbrook at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The Bulldogs easily won at O’Neill, 83-50, on Jan. 18 for their fifth victory of the season in preparation for hosting Haldane at the annual Battle of the Tunnel at 3 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 27). Beacon won the first match-up in 2020 but Haldane has claimed the most recent three. Next week, the Bulldogs (5-7) host Port Jervis on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING — Beacon lost at Pine Bush on Wednesday (Jan. 24), 42-30, with Avery Davis winning at 170 pounds, Nixon Salinas at 190 pounds and Owen Lynch at 215 pounds, all by falls. The team travels to Monticello on Wednesday (Jan. 31).

BOYS’ SWIMMING — Beacon lost on Jan. 20 at Cornwall, 90-78, but won three golds: Ronnie Anzovino was first in the 100-meter freestyle in 57.01 and the team won the 200- and 400-meter freestyle relays in 1:47.53 and 4:47.35.

On Wednesday (Jan. 24), the Bulldogs traveled to Warwick Valley, losing 118-65, to drop to 2-6. They are next scheduled to swim at the Section IX championship that begins Feb. 15.

WINTER TRACK — The Bulldogs competed at the 19-team Section IX championships at West Point on Jan. 20. For the boys, Damani DeLoatch won the long jump at 20-1 and the triple jump at 44-4.5; Jayden Mihalchik won the pole vault at 10-0; Henry Reinke was second in the 1,000 meters in 2:46.55; and Rubio Castagna-Torres was second in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.77. For the girls, Isabella Migliore was fourth in the 600 meters in 1:52.95, followed by Stella Reinke in fifth place in 1:57.20.

The teams will compete in the Section IX Invitational on Sunday (Jan. 28) at The Armory.