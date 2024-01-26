BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Haldane lost its first game in over a month on Jan. 18, falling at Putnam Valley, 48-45. It was the lowest number of points scored this season by the Blue Devils this season, and senior Matt Nachamkin accounted for half, finishing with 23.

Two days later, the team had an easier time at Arlington High School against Greenburgh-North Castle in the Coaches vs. Cancer Showcase, winning 83-56, their highest point total of the season.

With Michael Murray replacing Evan Giachinta in the starting lineup — Coach Joe Virgadamo said that he “wanted to change it up a little bit” — the Blue Devils opened the game with a 15-2 run and were up by 20 at the end of the first quarter and by 18 at halftime. Nachamkin led the scoring with 18 points, while Fallou Faye had 15 and was named the game MVP.

The Blue Devils were home again on Monday (Jan. 22) against Leffell, winning 55-48, after falling behind by nine points in the third quarter. Nachamkin scored 17 points, followed by Faye (15), Ross Esposito (11) and Murray (10).

On Wednesday, Haldane traveled to Croton-Harmon, returning with a 74-40 victory. The Tigers were down by only a point at the end of the first quarter but Haldane broke the game open in the second quarter and led by 24 at the half. Luke Bozsik, who started the season on the junior varsity, scored 14 points off the bench, while Nachamkin had 17 and Faye had 15. Virgadamo said the team still needs work on its rebounding.

The Blue Devils, who finished the 2022-23 season in the state title game, were ranked the third-best Class C team in the state as of Jan. 21 by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

On Saturday (Jan. 27), Haldane (11-2) travels to Beacon for the annual Battle of the Tunnel, and on Tuesday visits North Salem.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — The Blue Devils hosted Putnam Valley on Jan. 14. The visiting Tigers began the game with a 13-0 run and never looked back, winning 61-31, although Haldane kept it even in the third quarter. Marisa Peters led the team with 14 points.

It didn’t get much easier on Jan. 20 when Beacon came to the village for the annual Battle of the Tunnel. The Bulldogs at the time had lost only one game this season and handled the Blue Devils easily, 60-23, to keep the trophy, which they won with a 46-27 victory last year at Haldane.

Reilly Landisi led Beacon with 20 points, followed by Daveya Rodriguez with 18. For Haldane, Kayla Ruggiero scored 11 and Camilla McDaniel and Marisa Peters each had six.

Haldane lost at North Salem, 55-42, on Monday (Jan. 22), despite an 8-0 run to start the second half that put them up by one behind two free throws by Ruggiero and back-to-back three-pointers from McDaniel, who finished the game with 100 for her career.

That would be their last lead of the game, however, as North Salem reasserted control. “We’ve done a better job in recent weeks of cutting back on our turnovers, but we need to be more aggressive going to the basket,” said Haldane Coach Charles Martinez.

On Wednesday, the Blue Devils visited Croton-Harmon for the Coaches vs. Cancer Awareness Game, falling 42-26, for their fifth consecutive loss. The teams together raised nearly $700 for cancer research.

Haldane (6-10) will be at Peekskill today (Jan. 26) and hosts North Salem on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

WINTER TRACK — Haldane competed on Jan. 22 in the sectional league championships at The Armory in New York City.

For the girls, Aine Duggan finished second in the 1,500-meter race walk in 12:46.16; Samantha Thomas was second in the 55-meter dash in 8.18 and fifth in the 300-meter dash in 48.98; Ashley Sousa was second in the 600-meter run in 1:49.15 and second in the 1,500 meters in 5:48.65; and Penelope Andreou was second in the 3,000-meter run in 14:16.47. The 4×800 relay team won that event in 14:03.12.

For the boys, Milo Pearsall was third in the 55-meter dash in 6.88, followed by Jake Thomas (6.91) and Rhys Williams (6.97); James Frommer was second in the 600 meters in 1:31.98; Jack Illian won the 3,200 meters in 10:36.94 and was second in the 1,600 meters in 4:57.39; Merrick Williams won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.39; and the 4×200 relay team won in 1:38.55.

The team returns to The Armory on Feb. 3 for an invitational hosted by Warwick Valley.

FOOTBALL — Evan Giachinta was named last week as a first-team selection to the Class D All-State team by the New York State Sportswriters Association. The senior running back ran for 1,501 yards and scored 16 touchdowns, leading the Blue Devils to their first Section I title since 2018. He has committed to play lacrosse for High Point University in North Carolina. Senior quarterback Ryan Van Tassel was named to the second team in Class D and lineman Jack Hartman and linebacker Erik Stubblefield received honorable mentions.