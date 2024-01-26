Open to current sixth to ninth grade students
The Center for Leadership & Diversity in STEM at West Point will host weeklong workshops in June for students in the sixth through ninth grades in science, technology, engineering and math.
The middle school workshop begins on June 3 and the ninth-grade workshop on June 10. There is no cost to students. To apply, visit bit.ly/west-point-stem. The deadline is Feb. 23.
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.