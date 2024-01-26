Open to current sixth to ninth grade students

The Center for Leadership & Diversity in STEM at West Point will host weeklong workshops in June for students in the sixth through ninth grades in science, technology, engineering and math.

The middle school workshop begins on June 3 and the ninth-grade workshop on June 10. There is no cost to students. To apply, visit bit.ly/west-point-stem. The deadline is Feb. 23.

