Giovanni (John) Joseph Scanga, of Cold Spring, died peacefully on Jan. 29, 2024.

Born on Jan. 12, 1957, in Italy, he was the son of Rosario and Ada (De Cicco) Scanga. He graduated from Dodge Vocational High School in the Bronx in 1975.

Giovanni married the love of his life, Rosanna De Rose, in Italy on Oct. 4, 1986. Together they raised three daughters.

His family was his greatest joy. He loved them more than anything. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed rock ’n’ roll music and all types of animals.

Giovanni is survived by his loving wife, Rosanna. He is survived by his children, Ada Catalano (Dean), Sabrina Frisenda (Granite) and Alessandra Scanga. Giovanni was a proud grandfather of four beautiful grandchildren: Matteo Catalano, Aurora Frisenda, Luca Catalano and Joseph Hudson Frisenda. In addition, he is survived by his mother, Ada Scanga, and sisters, Antonella Scanga and Guilia Emerson (Donald). He was predeceased by his father, Rosario Scanga.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery.