Dutchess prints duplicates for homeowners

Some Beacon residents received tax bills this week that were sent in error.

For homeowners with mortgage escrow accounts, the invoices, which are printed by Dutchess County, are typically sent only to the mortgage company to pay. This year the county sent the city duplicate copies addressed to property owners.

Because the duplicates were in sealed envelopes, they were only discovered when the city began to get inquiries. City Administrator Chris White said Wednesday (Jan. 31) that property owners should be assured that their mortgage companies received the bills and will process them as usual.