Erika Rose Thomaselli, 36, who grew up in Beacon and returned to teach at Rombout Middle School and coach volleyball and softball at Beacon High School, died of cancer on Jan. 30, surrounded by members of her family.

She was born May 14, 1987, in Poughkeepsie, the daughter of Daniel Jr. and Lisa (Gabelman) Coughlin. Raised in Chelsea, she attended the Beacon City School District from kindergarten through high school and went on to earn a master’s degree in education. On Oct. 27, 2017, she married Anthony Thomaselli.

In addition to her parents and husband, Erika is survived by her children, Anthony Jr., Joseph, Casey and Cali; her sister, Aileen Schatz (Jake) and their children, Charles and August; her brother, Daniel G. Coughlin III (Heather) and their children, Harper, Daniel, Hudson and Delilah; her in-laws, Jean and Zep Thomaselli; and her brothers-in-law, Nick Thomaselli and Jamie Thomaselli (Aly) and their son, Raymond.

Family and friends will gather on Friday (Feb. 2) from 4 to 8 p.m. at the theater at Beacon High School, 101 Matteawan Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (Feb. 3) at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson St., in Fishkill, followed by internment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Erika’s children at gofundme.com. Her family is also compiling a book for her children called Tell Me About My Mom with memories, anecdotes and reflections contributed through this form.

Note: Due to the number of visitors expected at the visiting hours, Beacon High School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 and Rombout Middle School will dismiss at 2:15 p.m. There will be no after-school activities.

Information provided by Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, GoFundMe and the Beacon City School District