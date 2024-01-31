Kimberly McKeown, 57, the town clerk for Putnam Valley, died Jan. 15.

She was born Nov. 3, 1966, in New York City, the daughter of Vincent and Dolores Kinane. McKeown was a woman of undeniable wit, weaving humor into the fabric of her daily life and bringing joy to all those around her, her family said.

She was elected town clerk in November after serving for 12 years as deputy clerk. McKeown succeeded Sherry Howard, who was elected to the Town Board.

“When I was supervisor, Kim and I would run the gamut with discussions concerning our school district, the town, community politics, taxes and even some neighborly gossip,” Sam Oliverio, a former town supervisor, posted on Facebook. “Kim was a super advocate for her children and loved to discuss their school work and their successes.”

Along with her father, McKeown is survived by her husband, Terence McKeown, and their children: Terence Jr., Michael and Kelly. She is also survived by her siblings, Ellen Scozzafava, Mariann Kinane, Vincent Kinane, Michael Kinane and Christopher Kinane. Her mother and her son, Ryan, died earlier.

A funeral Mass was held Jan. 26 at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Cortlandt.