Steuben County: From School to Housing

Contractors completed a state-funded project that transformed the former Bryant School in the City of Hornell into 39 apartments for lower-income families.

The energy-efficient building has a public bus stop and is within a mile of the city’s downtown, the state said in a news release. The project was coordinated by the New York State Homes and Community Renewal agency.

The two-story, 50,000-square-foot school, which closed in 2021, was renovated and expanded by 8,500 square feet. The developers preserved the hallway tile, entrance sign, playground, trees and fenced-in greenspace, while adding a fitness center, community room with kitchen, laundry rooms and free broadband internet. New York State provided $13.2 million in funding for the $14.3 million project.

New Paltz: SUNY Senior Killed in Hit-and-Run

A senior at SUNY New Paltz was killed after being hit from behind on Route 208 near campus by a driver who fled the scene.

The body of Raymond Rattray, 22, of New York City, was found 20 feet off the road on Jan. 24. He apparently was struck by a dark sedan at about 5 p.m. the day before while walking home from class on the south shoulder. Police said the vehicle sustained damage to its front end.

Elsewhere in Ulster County, police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Saugerties at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 10. Starllie Swonyoung, 21, was struck from behind while walking along the south shoulder of Route 9W with a friend.

Wappingers Falls: No Action on Park Lead

The state Department of Health said last week it would not take any further action to mitigate lead contamination at a Wappingers Falls park.

Temple Park, near Wappingers Creek, was closed over the summer after The Wall Street Journal reported that telecommunication cables left under the creek bed may have contaminated the soil. The state shuttered the park “out of an abundance of caution” for testing, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.

The Poughkeepsie paper reported on Jan. 26 that only one of 25 soil samples had more than the maximum limit of 400 parts per million of lead where children live or play. However, it noted that the federal Environmental Protection Agency recently lowered that standard to 200 ppm, and nine locations had 180 to 410 ppm.

Newburgh: Housing Program Expands

Making Moves, a New York State program that helps families with federal Section 8 vouchers find affordable housing, has expanded operations to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie.

The program also helps families in Buffalo, Westchester County, Long Island and Ithaca locate rental properties in “higher-resourced communities.” It hopes to serve 50 families in the first year of operations in the expansion areas.

Making Moves is overseen by New York State Homes and Community Renewal. See hcr.ny.gov/mobility.

New York City: Port Authority Collects $25M from Toll Evaders

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced Jan. 22 that it recovered more than $25 million from toll evaders in 2023, up from the $21 million in 2022.

The agency’s police force also issued 5,800 summonses, including 4,400 for obstructed, missing or fake license plates.

It said the largest scofflaw in 2023 was the EM Padilla Trucking Co. of Weehawken, New Jersey, whose drivers evaded $201,000 in tolls.

Carmel: Man Stabbed at Airsoft Game

Town of Carmel police arrested a 20-year-old Bedford Hills man in connection with the stabbing of a Mount Vernon man on Jan. 28 at Hudson Valley Airsoft at the Paladin Center.

Justin Pagan allegedly attacked the 33-year-old victim during a game in which players use weapons that fire foam projectiles. The three-level facility includes “a simulated apartment complex, bar, offices, bank, bodega and warehouse with barricades and obstacles.”

According to the Mid Hudson News, the victim was taken to Danbury Hospital with six stab wounds and a collapsed lung. Pagan was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to the Putnam County jail.

Poughkeepsie: Person Stabbed at Train Station

A person was robbed and stabbed in the waiting area of the Poughkeepsie train station just after 11 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 29).

Officers arrested a suspect at Waryas Park and another in the parking lot of the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum, according to Mid Hudson News. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.