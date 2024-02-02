Utility will relocate from west to east on Route 9D

Central Hudson will soon begin moving utility poles from the west side of Route 9D to the east side in preparation for work on the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail.

The poles will be relocated from one side of the state highway just north of the Breakneck tunnel in the Town of Fishkill, HHFT said in a news release, to remove them from the view from across the river.

The work, which will be completed by June, also will include the removal of trees, about 80 percent of which are invasive species, in poor condition or dead, HHFT said. They will be eventually replaced with 2,080 shrubs, 430 trees and thousands of native plants, it said.

Route 9D will remain open during the Central Hudson work but there could be minor traffic delays and short-term closures at the trailheads and parking areas. Construction of the Breakneck connector and bridge is scheduled to begin in November. The state Department of Transportation also plans to make improvements to the tunnel over the summer, HHFT said.