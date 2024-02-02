Putnam, Dutchess among ‘high’ zone for harmful gas

The state Department of Health is offering free kits to test homes for radon, a colorless, odorless gas that is the leading cause of lung cancer among people who don’t smoke.

Radon is a common environmental risk throughout Putnam and Dutchess counties; it occurs naturally from the radioactive decay of uranium or thorium in the soil, and is present in rocks, soil and water. Both counties are designated as “red zones” by the federal Environmental Protection Agency because they are considered at highest risk for elevated indoor radon.

If results show levels of 4 picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L) or higher, a radon reduction firm may be able to reduce the level to 2 pCi/L.

The kits provided by the state come with laboratory analysis and postage included (see health.ny.gov/environmental/radon) or they can be purchased at home improvement stores for less than $15.