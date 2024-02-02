Beacon artist to resurrect former dealership

DiNapoli and Salicco Motor Sales once showcased Studebakers to potential buyers and Ninni Construction based its business inside the one-story building on the southeast corner of South Chestnut and Henry streets in Beacon.

But since the last occupant, an auto repair shop called Riccoboni’s, closed, the only displays at 5 Henry St. have been graffiti sprayed on its walls and the quote from poet Audre Lorde — “Revolution is not a one-time event” — plastered on the plywood covering the window openings along the South Chestnut side.

Now, buoyed by a $2 million grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), Beacon artist Michael Braden is preparing to break ground on the building’s next chapter — as The Garage, a collection of studios for Braden and three other artists, a gallery for exhibits and a venue for public events.

Braden said on Tuesday (Jan. 30) that construction documents are being finalized as he prepares to apply for a building permit to renovate the 11,000-square-foot structure, which will have rooftop solar panels, all-electric mechanical systems and other features to achieve carbon-neutral status.

Demolishing the structure and rebuilding from scratch would have been cheaper, said Braden, who expects to break ground in May. “But there’s too much history there,” he said. “I just felt like we’ve got to keep this. This is important, somehow.”

Raised by his grandfather, a mason and stone carver, Braden is an architect, painter and sculptor who said he burned out on designing buildings and became a full-time artist a decade ago.

He and his wife, Carrie Gibson, an actor and writer, decided during the pandemic to leave Los Angeles for New York City to be closer to their two grown daughters. They envisioned buying a brownstone in Brooklyn and renting a studio, but crashed headfirst into the city’s high housing costs and lack of available properties.

They settled for a property in Ulster Park, near Kingston, but felt too distant from New York City and the airports they used for travel. They took a look at Beacon and “everything about it felt right,” said Braden, who moved with his wife to the city in 2022.

“It’s a community that exists on the sidewalk,” he said. “You can see someone, strike up a conversation and, pretty soon, 20 minutes have gone by.”

When his search for a studio to accommodate his large-scale paintings and sculptures proved fruitless, Braden decided that “if I can’t find something to rent, I’m going to do my own thing, and I found the building on Henry Street.”

Fortunately for Braden, a developer’s proposal in 2021 to replace the structure with a three-story, 16-apartment building with retail space did not progress.

His design calls for his main painting studio, a workshop, a gallery called The Viewing Room and an office and library to occupy 7,900 square feet. The surplus will be used to construct three 1,000-square-foot studios for other artists.

The gallery will showcase his works and those by other artists, and Braden plans to open his studio to public events, such as poetry and script readings, and performance art.

“I also want to, at least once a year, if not twice a year, sponsor something for young people — high school, community college kids who haven’t had a lot of chances,” he said. “They’d get a stipend to make some work and then show it.”

Both artists and visitors will use electricity generated by the solar array and heating and cooling produced by a geothermal system. A biofiltration system will decontaminate rainwater draining from the roof before it flows into Beacon’s stormwater system.

NYSERDA, whose grant is funding the environment-friendly features, initially said that the Henry Street project was not the kind they considered a priority, said Braden.

“Our message and our desire to be part of the community, and just the whole vision, kind of slowly had us rise up through all the other applications, and we were fortunate enough to be selected,” said Braden.

“I feel a great responsibility, both to NYSERDA and to the community, to follow through and make this vision happen.”