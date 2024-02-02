Jim Erickson steps down after 10 years

The Garrison Volunteer Fire Co. has announced the appointment of Fred Reich as its new chief. He succeeds Jim Erickson, who served as chief for 10 years.

Reich has been with the department for 12 years in various positions, including as a commissioner for the fire district. The other firematic officers are Rodney Tudor and Sandy Bohl (assistant chiefs), Brian Grafer (captain) and Robbie Klipple and Pat Strang (lieutenants).

Reich previously served with the New York City police and fire departments, the New York City Office of Emergency Management and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He holds a bachelor’s degree in fire and emergency services from John Jay College.