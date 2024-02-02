Firefighters respond to West Church blaze

The City of Beacon Fire Department responded on Jan. 26 at 5:14 a.m. to a fire at a two-family home at 28 W. Church St.

The fire department said in a news release that although the building was under renovation, one apartment was occupied, but no one was home.

Three Beacon firefighters sustained minor injuries, the department said. The cause is under investigation by the City of Beacon Police Department and the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division. The Village of Fishkill Fire Department and Castle Point Fire Department also responded.