Succeeds Vittorio Calabrese at museum

Magazzino Italian Art, the Philipstown museum, has named Filippo Fossati as its new director. He succeeds Vittorio Calabrese, the founding director, who left last month after nine years in the position.

Fossati, who was born in Turin and lives in New York City, is a curator and consultant who, most recently, worked with the New York School of the Arts and the National Academy & Museum.

For 10 years, Fossati co-directed the Esso Gallery in New York City, where he organized exhibits about the relationship between Italian and American art, particularly the artists of the second half of the 20th century and the Arte Povera movement. He began his career in 1981 as an assistant at the Galleria dell’Oca in Rome.