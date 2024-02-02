Federal payment for help in drug busts

The U.S. Justice Department will pay the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and six other police agencies in the Hudson Valley for their assistance in investigating the illegal drug trade, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced on Jan. 24.

Putnam will receive $1.37 million, according to his office. The six other agencies are set to get $1.37 million to $1.83 million each.

Schumer said he pushed the Justice Department to finalize what he said were long overdue payments for assisting federal efforts to curb drug trafficking.

