COMMUNITY
SAT 3
Wingfest
POUGHKEEPSIE
3:30 – 8:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Vote for the King of Wings at this 17th annual event, which includes live music and games. Cost: $65 ($35 after 5 p.m.)
SUN 4
Year of the Dragon Lantern-Making
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Prepare for the Year of the Dragon by making lanterns for the Celebration of Light Parade. Registration required.
MON 5
Blood Drive
WEST POINT
11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Ike Hall
655 Pitcher Road | redcrossblood.org
Sign up to donate or walk in. Due to the urgent need, donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card. Also TUES 6, WED 7, THURS 8.
TUES 6
Winter Energy Assistance Fair
PEEKSKILL
4 – 8 p.m. Sun River Health
1037 Main St. | dps.ny.gov/winter
Experts will be available to discuss resources available for energy and housing needs, as well as winter preparedness. The snow date is THURS 8.
WED 7
Putnam Career Expo
CARMEL
3 – 7 p.m. Bureau of Emergency Services
112 Old Route 6
putnamcountyny.com/personnel
Visit this first-time event to explore employment opportunities at Putnam County departments such as emergency services, health, motor vehicles, public works, social services and mental health, senior resources and the Sheriff’s Department. Representatives from the Personnel Department will be on hand to discuss the civil-service exams that some jobs require.
THURS 8
Electric Heat Pumps
PHILIPSTOWN
6 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/heatpumpswebinar
Learn about heat pumps and their advantages over oil and gas, as well as how to qualify for rebates, at this discussion hosted by the Philipstown Climate Smart Task Force.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 3
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on Robert Ryman’s work. Free
MON 5
Storytime for Babies
BEACON
9 a.m. Stanza Books
508 Main St. | stanzabooks.com
TUES 6
Battle of the Books
COLD SPRING
2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
At this information session, high school students can learn about the book list and expectations for the upcoming event. Register even if you can’t attend but want to participate.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 10
Michael Raab: Summer of ’66
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This show of photographs by Michael Raab of the St. Andrew’s youth summer camp is part of the library’s West End Story exhibits. Through March 3.
SAT 10
Dialogue in a Variable Key
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
Works by Eleni Smolen and Susanna Ronner will be on view in a curated experience that creates a conversation between their art. Through March 3.
SAT 10
Art of the Garden
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
The group exhibit will include pieces by more than 20 artists. Through April 7.
SAT 10
5th Annual Glow-in-the-Dark Show
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
The gallery will be lit in black to showcase neon works that pop in UV light. Through March 1.
SAT 10
Animal Kingdom
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
This show by Enne Tesse features her fabric and textile works. Through March 2.
SAT 10
Meg Bodoin | Loren Eiferman / Midori Furutate
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Bodoin’s wood-fired ceramics will fill Gallery 1, while in Gallery 2, Eiferman and Furutate will mount Alchemy / Paper and Sticks. An exhibit by Mary McFerran, Climate Line, will be in the Beacon Room. Through March 3.
SAT 10
A Hidden Quiet
BEACON
7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society
155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
Taj Campman’s abstract paintings in oil, acrylic and pencil will be on view through April 6.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 3
The Benefits of Mindfulness and Meditation on Cognition
COLD SPRING
Noon. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Lourdes Laifer will explain how to reduce stress and think more clearly. Registration required.
SAT 3
Blind Date Recursive 03
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | diaart.org
In the third of five discussions centered on Rita McBride’s sculpture Arena (1997), a facilitator will pose a question and act as an instigator, listener and moderator as participants create a question for the next session. Free with admission. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, $5 children, free for Beacon residents)
SAT 3
Dear Sister
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
14 Mary’s Way | bit.ly/horton-book-2024
Michelle Horton will read from and discuss her book, Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival and Unbreakable Bonds, about fighting to free her sister, Nikki Addimando, from prison and raising her children after the Poughkeepsie woman was jailed in 2017 for killing her partner, whom she said had physically and sexually abused her. Register online.
SAT 3
Secret Sounds of Ponds
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books
508 Main St.
David Rothenberg will discuss his latest book, which is filled with links and QR codes that take readers to the musician’s pond recordings.
SUN 4
Mary McFerran
BEACON
4 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
McFerran will discuss her exhibit, Cords and Knots, which closes today.
THURS 8
Introduction to Medicare
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
New to Medicare? Turning 65 in the next year or two? Already on Medicare? Learn more about how to enroll (the deadline is March 31), when you can make changes and the insurance options available from John Bousquet of the Medicare Resource Group. Attend in person or via Zoom.
THURS 8
Slow Horses Happy Hour
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Meet other fans of Mick Herron’s spy novels and the TV show based on them while enjoying a glass of wine.
THURS 8
Creative Happy Hour
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Make a heart tie-dyed tote bag as a relaxing project. Also FRI 9. Cost: $65
SAT 10
Storytelling Class
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Beahive
6 Eliza St. | bit.ly/oneill-storytelling
Bridget O’Neill, a podcast host and Moth storyteller, will lead a series of four workshops on developing your story and delivery. Cost: $190
SAT 10
Magnificent Menopause
COLD SPRING
11:30 a.m. Ascend Center
75 Main St. | ascendcenter.com
Dani Locastro and Katya Varlamova will lead this workshop, which includes yoga and herbal tonics with a focus on menopause. Cost: $55
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 3
Hudson River EagleFest
CROTON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Croton Point Park
1 Croton Point Ave.
teatown.org/events/eaglefest
Guides will help you spot eagles and lead bird walks at this 20th annual Teatown festival. There will also be other birds of prey and educational programs. The snow date is SUN 4. Veterans who register are admitted free. Cost: $40 ($23 children)
SAT 3
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnaturecenter.org
Choose from a short walk at noon or 3 p.m. or a longer hike at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to see the process of tapping trees and cooking sap to make syrup. The tours continue weekends through March 3. Cost: $15 ($12 members, ages 4 and younger free)
SUN 4
Eagle Watch
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Bring binoculars or scopes and birding experts will help you spot eagles along the river. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 ages 5 to 18, members free)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 3
The Watched Pot
GARRISON
4 p.m. Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This play by Keith Hershberger is about two unconventional women who look back on their lives as one lays dying. Also FRI 9. Cost: $25
SAT 3
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This month’s storytellers are Tina McKenna, Ivy Eisenberg, Michaela Murphy, Gastor Almonte, Sean O’Brien and Jamie Brickhouse (below). Cost: $20
THURS 8
The Vagina Monologues
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The performance of Eve Ensler’s groundbreaking work is presented by Hithouse Creative and will benefit the 2024 Beacon Litfest. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 9
The Kid
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
Watch the 1921 Charlie Chaplin silent film with a live musical soundtrack as part of the Classics for Kids series organized by the Howland Chamber Music Circle. Cost: $15 (children free)
FRI 9
You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players Younger Company will stage the musical based on the Charles Schulz comic strip Peanuts. Also SAT 10. Cost: $10
FRI 9
Theresa Caputo
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Caputo, best known from her reality show, Long Island Medium, will perform. Cost: $65 to $127
SAT 10
Florencia en El Amazonas
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
See the Met premiere in a high-definition livestream of the Daniel Catán opera inspired by the magical realism of Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Soprano Ailyn Pérez will sing the lead. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 children)
SAT 10
Cirque Zuma Zuma
PEEKSKILL
5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The African performers will lead a cultural journey of awe-inspiring talent. Cost: $25 to $40
MUSIC
SAT 3
American Pink Floyd: The Wall
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band’s show will include lasers, projections and costumes to recreate the experience. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 4
The Cat and the Canary
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Local musicians, including Tom McCoy, Lisa Sabin and Rachel Evans and her students, will perform baroque gems from Geminiani, Telemann, Rossini and others to support children’s programming at the Chapel. Donations welcome.
SUN 4
Faded Rose
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The alternative band will play songs from its upcoming album. Natalie Austin will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 9
Beacon Rising Choir
BEACON
7 p.m. First Presbyterian
50 Liberty St. | compassarts.org
The choir, which has nearly 70 members, will perform favorites and new songs backed by a band. Cost: $10
FRI 9
Munich Philharmonic String Quartet
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. St. George’s Church
105 Grand St. | 845-534-2864
newburghchambermusic.org
The program will include music by Beethoven, Borodin and St. Hildegard Von Bingen. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors, $10 students)
FRI 9
Soul Purpose
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Join this Mardi Gras celebration with the New Orleans funk group and its guests, The Brasskill Band. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 10
Romantic Piano
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
As part of the Music at St. Mary’s series, Miles Fusco, pianist for the American Ballet Theatre and the New York City Ballet, will perform music for Valentine’s Day on the church’s Steinway grand. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 10
Willie Nile Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The “rock ’n’ roll troubadour” will perform songs from his latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 11
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band
BEACON
3 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Creole artist plays Zydeco and blues-driven music. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
MON 5
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 5
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
TUES 6
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School Library
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 6
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 7
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 7
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
