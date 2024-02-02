Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 3

Wingfest

POUGHKEEPSIE

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Vote for the King of Wings at this 17th annual event, which includes live music and games. Cost: $65 ($35 after 5 p.m.)

SUN 4

Year of the Dragon Lantern-Making

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Prepare for the Year of the Dragon by making lanterns for the Celebration of Light Parade. Registration required.

MON 5

Blood Drive

WEST POINT

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Ike Hall

655 Pitcher Road | redcrossblood.org

Sign up to donate or walk in. Due to the urgent need, donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card. Also TUES 6, WED 7, THURS 8.

TUES 6

Winter Energy Assistance Fair

PEEKSKILL

4 – 8 p.m. Sun River Health

1037 Main St. | dps.ny.gov/winter

Experts will be available to discuss resources available for energy and housing needs, as well as winter preparedness. The snow date is THURS 8.

WED 7

Putnam Career Expo

CARMEL

3 – 7 p.m. Bureau of Emergency Services

112 Old Route 6

putnamcountyny.com/personnel

Visit this first-time event to explore employment opportunities at Putnam County departments such as emergency services, health, motor vehicles, public works, social services and mental health, senior resources and the Sheriff’s Department. Representatives from the Personnel Department will be on hand to discuss the civil-service exams that some jobs require.

THURS 8

Electric Heat Pumps

PHILIPSTOWN

6 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/heatpumpswebinar

Learn about heat pumps and their advantages over oil and gas, as well as how to qualify for rebates, at this discussion hosted by the Philipstown Climate Smart Task Force.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 3

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on Robert Ryman’s work. Free

MON 5

Storytime for Babies

BEACON

9 a.m. Stanza Books

508 Main St. | stanzabooks.com

TUES 6

Battle of the Books

COLD SPRING

2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

At this information session, high school students can learn about the book list and expectations for the upcoming event. Register even if you can’t attend but want to participate.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 10

Michael Raab: Summer of ’66

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This show of photographs by Michael Raab of the St. Andrew’s youth summer camp is part of the library’s West End Story exhibits. Through March 3.

SAT 10

Dialogue in a Variable Key

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

Works by Eleni Smolen and Susanna Ronner will be on view in a curated experience that creates a conversation between their art. Through March 3.

SAT 10

Art of the Garden

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

The group exhibit will include pieces by more than 20 artists. Through April 7.





SAT 10

5th Annual Glow-in-the-Dark Show

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

The gallery will be lit in black to showcase neon works that pop in UV light. Through March 1.

SAT 10

Animal Kingdom

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

This show by Enne Tesse features her fabric and textile works. Through March 2.





SAT 10

Meg Bodoin | Loren Eiferman / Midori Furutate

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Bodoin’s wood-fired ceramics will fill Gallery 1, while in Gallery 2, Eiferman and Furutate will mount Alchemy / Paper and Sticks. An exhibit by Mary McFerran, Climate Line, will be in the Beacon Room. Through March 3.





SAT 10

A Hidden Quiet

BEACON

7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society

155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

Taj Campman’s abstract paintings in oil, acrylic and pencil will be on view through April 6.





TALKS & TOURS

SAT 3

The Benefits of Mindfulness and Meditation on Cognition

COLD SPRING

Noon. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Lourdes Laifer will explain how to reduce stress and think more clearly. Registration required.

SAT 3

Blind Date Recursive 03

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | diaart.org

In the third of five discussions centered on Rita McBride’s sculpture Arena (1997), a facilitator will pose a question and act as an instigator, listener and moderator as participants create a question for the next session. Free with admission. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, $5 children, free for Beacon residents)

SAT 3

Dear Sister

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

14 Mary’s Way | bit.ly/horton-book-2024

Michelle Horton will read from and discuss her book, Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival and Unbreakable Bonds, about fighting to free her sister, Nikki Addimando, from prison and raising her children after the Poughkeepsie woman was jailed in 2017 for killing her partner, whom she said had physically and sexually abused her. Register online.

SAT 3

Secret Sounds of Ponds

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books

508 Main St.

David Rothenberg will discuss his latest book, which is filled with links and QR codes that take readers to the musician’s pond recordings.



SUN 4

Mary McFerran

BEACON

4 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

McFerran will discuss her exhibit, Cords and Knots, which closes today.

THURS 8

Introduction to Medicare

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

New to Medicare? Turning 65 in the next year or two? Already on Medicare? Learn more about how to enroll (the deadline is March 31), when you can make changes and the insurance options available from John Bousquet of the Medicare Resource Group. Attend in person or via Zoom.

THURS 8

Slow Horses Happy Hour

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Meet other fans of Mick Herron’s spy novels and the TV show based on them while enjoying a glass of wine.





THURS 8

Creative Happy Hour

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Make a heart tie-dyed tote bag as a relaxing project. Also FRI 9. Cost: $65

SAT 10

Storytelling Class

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Beahive

6 Eliza St. | bit.ly/oneill-storytelling

Bridget O’Neill, a podcast host and Moth storyteller, will lead a series of four workshops on developing your story and delivery. Cost: $190

SAT 10

Magnificent Menopause

COLD SPRING

11:30 a.m. Ascend Center

75 Main St. | ascendcenter.com

Dani Locastro and Katya Varlamova will lead this workshop, which includes yoga and herbal tonics with a focus on menopause. Cost: $55

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 3

Hudson River EagleFest

CROTON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Croton Point Park

1 Croton Point Ave.

teatown.org/events/eaglefest

Guides will help you spot eagles and lead bird walks at this 20th annual Teatown festival. There will also be other birds of prey and educational programs. The snow date is SUN 4. Veterans who register are admitted free. Cost: $40 ($23 children)

SAT 3

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnaturecenter.org

Choose from a short walk at noon or 3 p.m. or a longer hike at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to see the process of tapping trees and cooking sap to make syrup. The tours continue weekends through March 3. Cost: $15 ($12 members, ages 4 and younger free)





SUN 4

Eagle Watch

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Bring binoculars or scopes and birding experts will help you spot eagles along the river. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 ages 5 to 18, members free)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 3

The Watched Pot

GARRISON

4 p.m. Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This play by Keith Hershberger is about two unconventional women who look back on their lives as one lays dying. Also FRI 9. Cost: $25

SAT 3

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This month’s storytellers are Tina McKenna, Ivy Eisenberg, Michaela Murphy, Gastor Almonte, Sean O’Brien and Jamie Brickhouse (below). Cost: $20





THURS 8

The Vagina Monologues

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The performance of Eve Ensler’s groundbreaking work is presented by Hithouse Creative and will benefit the 2024 Beacon Litfest. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 9

The Kid

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

Watch the 1921 Charlie Chaplin silent film with a live musical soundtrack as part of the Classics for Kids series organized by the Howland Chamber Music Circle. Cost: $15 (children free)





FRI 9

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players Younger Company will stage the musical based on the Charles Schulz comic strip Peanuts. Also SAT 10. Cost: $10

FRI 9

Theresa Caputo

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Caputo, best known from her reality show, Long Island Medium, will perform. Cost: $65 to $127





SAT 10

Florencia en El Amazonas

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

See the Met premiere in a high-definition livestream of the Daniel Catán opera inspired by the magical realism of Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Soprano Ailyn Pérez will sing the lead. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 children)

SAT 10

Cirque Zuma Zuma

PEEKSKILL

5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The African performers will lead a cultural journey of awe-inspiring talent. Cost: $25 to $40

MUSIC

SAT 3

American Pink Floyd: The Wall

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band’s show will include lasers, projections and costumes to recreate the experience. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 4

The Cat and the Canary

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Local musicians, including Tom McCoy, Lisa Sabin and Rachel Evans and her students, will perform baroque gems from Geminiani, Telemann, Rossini and others to support children’s programming at the Chapel. Donations welcome.

SUN 4

Faded Rose

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The alternative band will play songs from its upcoming album. Natalie Austin will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





FRI 9

Beacon Rising Choir

BEACON

7 p.m. First Presbyterian

50 Liberty St. | compassarts.org

The choir, which has nearly 70 members, will perform favorites and new songs backed by a band. Cost: $10

FRI 9

Munich Philharmonic String Quartet

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. St. George’s Church

105 Grand St. | 845-534-2864

newburghchambermusic.org

The program will include music by Beethoven, Borodin and St. Hildegard Von Bingen. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors, $10 students)





FRI 9

Soul Purpose

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Join this Mardi Gras celebration with the New Orleans funk group and its guests, The Brasskill Band. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 10

Romantic Piano

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

As part of the Music at St. Mary’s series, Miles Fusco, pianist for the American Ballet Theatre and the New York City Ballet, will perform music for Valentine’s Day on the church’s Steinway grand. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 10

Willie Nile Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The “rock ’n’ roll troubadour” will perform songs from his latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 11

C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band

BEACON

3 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Creole artist plays Zydeco and blues-driven music. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

MON 5

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 5

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

TUES 6

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School Library

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 6

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 7

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 7

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org