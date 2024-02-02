BOYS’ BASKETBALL — After defeating Haldane on Jan. 27 to reclaim the Battle of the Tunnel trophy, the Bulldogs knocked off Port Jervis, 56-37, on Monday (Jan. 29) to improve to 7-7 on the season. Like Haldane, Beacon will compete Saturday (Feb. 3) at Dutchess Community College in the Officials vs. Cancer Tournament, facing Red Hook at 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — The Bulldogs improved to 14-2 with three easy victories, winning at home over Port Jervis, 64-12, on Jan. 25; at Chester, 61-19, on Tuesday (Jan. 30); and at home over Millbrook, 54-22, on Wednesday.

Reilly Landisi scored 19 points against Millbrook, followed by Daveya Rodriguez with 14. The Bulldogs hit six 3-pointers.

Beacon will host Wallkill at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 6) and travel to Port Jervis on Thursday.

WRESTLING — Beacon lost to Wallkill on Monday (Jan. 29), 51-21. The Bulldogs scored points on wins by William Flynn (124 pounds), Jude Betancourt (152), Avery Davis (170) and Owen Lynch (215). Beacon traveled to Monticello on Wednesday and will wrestle at Saugerties on Saturday (Feb. 3).