BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The Blue Devils traveled to Beacon on Jan. 27 for the annual Battle of the Tunnel game, which Haldane has won the past three years. But the Bulldogs celebrated this year, holding off the visitors, 67-62, to claim the trophy.

Haldane led after one quarter but the momentum shifted to Beacon after guard Jazziah Whitted hit four 3-pointers. Although Haldane’s leading scorer, Matt Nachamkin, didn’t have a basket until there was 1:48 left in the half, the Blue Devils managed to trail by only four at the break.

In the third quarter, Beacon would extend its lead to six or seven and Haldane would cut it back to four. The Blue Devils got within two but were never able to take the lead.

The Bulldogs started the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run and took an 11-point lead, 58-47, with six minutes left. Haldane responded with an 11-2 run with baskets by Nachamkin and Ross Esposito and clutch free-throw shooting by Nate Stickle to get within two points with 1:27 left.

“We have to give credit to Beacon’s defense,” said Coach Joe Virgadamo. “We couldn’t get into rhythm; we missed a lot of layups. I think that was the most frustrating piece.”

Whitted finished with 21 points for Beacon and Malachi Thompson had 20.

Following the tough loss at Beacon, the Blue Devils answered on Tuesday (Jan. 30) with a 68-41 win at North Salem. After finishing with 14 points against Beacon, Nachamkin went for 35 against the Tigers.

The Blue Devils (12-3), who are ranked as the fourth-best Class C team in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association, will take on Spackenkill, a Class A team that is 11-2, at 6 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 3) at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie for the Officials vs. Cancer Tournament.

After that they’ll play three games in five days, hosting Croton-Harmon at 6:15 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 5), traveling to Pawling on Wednesday and hosting Putnam Valley at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Haldane broke a five-game losing streak on Jan. 26 with a 56-48 win at Peekskill. “I credit the girls for getting better every game and sticking together,” said Coach Charles Martinez.

The Blue Devils were up, 17-13, at the end of the first quarter but Peekskill began the second with a 10-0 run. Haldane answered with baskets by Kayla Ruggiero and Camilla McDaniel to take a one-point lead into halftime.

The teams traded baskets in the third quarter but the Blue Devils turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth, holding the Red Devils to five points.

McDaniel finished with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers. Ruggiero scored 16 points and Marisa Peters had nine.

Haldane followed that with another win on Tuesday (Jan. 30) at home over North Salem, 53-47, a team it lost to by 13 points just a week earlier.

The Blue Devils were down, 26-22, at halftime but started the third quarter with an 11-0 run. North Salem cut the Haldane lead to four points in the fourth, but back-to-back 3-pointers from McDaniel and a basket by Peters put the game away.

“We took the inside game away by just making sure that we made a slight change underneath in terms of our coverages in the zone,” said Martinez.

Peters finished with 18 points and McDaniel had 17, including five 3-pointers that brought her career total to 115.

On Monday (Feb. 5) the Blue Devils (8-10) travel to Croton-Harmon and on Thursday they finish the regular season at Putnam Valley.

WINTER TRACK — Haldane competed on Jan. 26 in a Section I meet at The Armory in New York City. For the girls, Ashley Sousa placed fourth in the 1,500 meters in 5.30.14 and Kate Resi and Penelope Andreou finished seventh and eighth in the 1,000 meters in 4:03.87 and 4:04.73.

For the boys, Jake Thomas (6.94), Rhys Williams (6.95) and Milo Pearsall (6.98) were fourth, fifth and sixth in the 55-meter dash; Jack Illian was sixth in the 1,600 meters in 4:48.93. Thomas was also fourth in the shot put with 35-10.

The team will return to The Armory on Saturday (Feb. 3) for the Purple Champions Invitational hosted by Warwick Valley.