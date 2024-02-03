Carmen Rosa Drake, 74, of Newburgh, and formerly of Beacon, died Jan. 28 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital.

She was born July 11, 1949, in Peru, the daughter of Manuel Llaja and Julia Salazar. She married Clifton Drake, who died in 2005. Carmen worked as a seamstress and ran French Cleaners in Beacon with her husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Lourdes Trauco; her grandchildren, Hidden Quispe and Alexa Quispe; her great-grandson, Jaxson Rana; and her siblings: Jose del Carmen, Victor Llaja, Jose Santos, Anna Llaja, Zoila Llaja and Alicia Rivera.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Feb. 3 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon.