Marilyn Mayo, 91, a longtime Garrison resident, died Jan. 28.

She was born Jan. 19, 1933, in Brooklyn, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Leaver, and lived a life of faith, grace and love, her family said. Being surrounded by her large family was what gave her the most joy. She married Richard Mayo, who died in 2012.

She is survived by her children: Francis Mayo (Claire), MaryBeth Swansen (Paul), Michelle Duffany (Dennis), Lynn French (Patrick), Matthew Mayo (Lynn), Christian Mayo (Sylwia) and Danny Mayo.

She is also survived by 19 grandchildren: Andrew (Diana), Katie, Danielle, Allison, Paul (Lori), Thomas (Sara), Nicole, Jessica (Brendan), Justin, Taylor, Paige, Sean, Kevin, Erin, Sarah (Joe), Ryan, Sydney, Christian and Kyle; and 13 great-grandchildren: Liam, Nora, Erin, Christian, Joe, Mariah, Ralph, Richie, Madison, Olivia, Peyton, Leila and Caspian.

Marilyn’s son, Ricky Mayo, her five siblings and her daughter-in-law, Crystal, died before her.

A funeral Mass was held on Feb. 2 at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery.