Mark Camillo
Mark Camillo

The Beacon Police Department said Tuesday (Feb. 6) that it is looking for Mark Camillo, a 62-year-old “vulnerable adult” with schizophrenia whom it said may need medical attention.

Camillo was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, dark brown or black shoes, a brown winter knit hat with cream stripes, and black gloves. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 200 pounds. Camillo may be in the local area or could have traveled to New York City, police said.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.