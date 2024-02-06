The Beacon Police Department said Tuesday (Feb. 6) that it is looking for Mark Camillo, a 62-year-old “vulnerable adult” with schizophrenia whom it said may need medical attention.

Camillo was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, dark brown or black shoes, a brown winter knit hat with cream stripes, and black gloves. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 200 pounds. Camillo may be in the local area or could have traveled to New York City, police said.