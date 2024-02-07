Rep. Mike Lawler, whose district includes Philipstown, has announced a visit to town scheduled for Friday (Feb. 9).

Lawler said on Tuesday that he and staff members will hold office hours at Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. to hear “feedback on important issues” and help with constituent casework needs.

Lawler’s local office also can be reached by calling 845-201-2060 or through his website at lawler.house.gov.